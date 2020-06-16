All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

7309 Lily Place

7309 Lily Place · (619) 991-7476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7309 Lily Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
FABULOUS 180 DEGREE PANORAMIC OCEAN AND LAGOON VIEW WITH UNBELIEVABLE SUNSETS...OVER A THIRD ACRE OF LAND IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AND RARELY AVAILABLE SPINNAKER HILL IN WEST CARLSBAD.Extensive 1 story, remodel of kitchen counter, appliances, master BA, professionally rebuilt & redesigned closets.Located on a cul-de-sac, you'll be able to see this view not only from the kitchen, living room, and 1 of the 3 bedrooms, but also from practically anywhere in the HUGE back yard. Aviara Oaks Elem&Middle Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Lily Place have any available units?
7309 Lily Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Lily Place have?
Some of 7309 Lily Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Lily Place currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Lily Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Lily Place pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Lily Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7309 Lily Place offer parking?
No, 7309 Lily Place does not offer parking.
Does 7309 Lily Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Lily Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Lily Place have a pool?
No, 7309 Lily Place does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Lily Place have accessible units?
No, 7309 Lily Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Lily Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Lily Place has units with dishwashers.
