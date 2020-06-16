7309 Lily Place

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

FABULOUS 180 DEGREE PANORAMIC OCEAN AND LAGOON VIEW WITH UNBELIEVABLE SUNSETS...OVER A THIRD ACRE OF LAND IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AND RARELY AVAILABLE SPINNAKER HILL IN WEST CARLSBAD.Extensive 1 story, remodel of kitchen counter, appliances, master BA, professionally rebuilt & redesigned closets.Located on a cul-de-sac, you'll be able to see this view not only from the kitchen, living room, and 1 of the 3 bedrooms, but also from practically anywhere in the HUGE back yard. Aviara Oaks Elem&Middle Schools