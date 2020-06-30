All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct.

7245 Carpa Court · No Longer Available
Location

7245 Carpa Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. have any available units?
7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. have?
Some of 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. pet-friendly?
No, 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. offers parking.
Does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. have a pool?
No, 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. have accessible units?
No, 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7245 carpa ct. 7245 carpa ct. has units with dishwashers.

