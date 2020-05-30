All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7123 Lantana Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7123 Lantana Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7123 Lantana Ter

7123 Lantana Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7123 Lantana Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come escape to the exclusive gated community of Sea Cliff in Carlsbad West. Resting above the beautifully manicured greenbelt and captivating ponds. This homes private yard has the best vantage point for entertaining guest with two sliders that create an indoor outdoor living experience off the kitchen and living room. Your daily commute is a breeze with easy access to the 5 & 78 freeway and just a few minutes from San Diego's amazing coastline. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7123 Lantana Ter have any available units?
7123 Lantana Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7123 Lantana Ter have?
Some of 7123 Lantana Ter's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7123 Lantana Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7123 Lantana Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7123 Lantana Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7123 Lantana Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7123 Lantana Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7123 Lantana Ter does offer parking.
Does 7123 Lantana Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7123 Lantana Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7123 Lantana Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7123 Lantana Ter has a pool.
Does 7123 Lantana Ter have accessible units?
No, 7123 Lantana Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7123 Lantana Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7123 Lantana Ter has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College