7123 Lantana Ter

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Come escape to the exclusive gated community of Sea Cliff in Carlsbad West. Resting above the beautifully manicured greenbelt and captivating ponds. This homes private yard has the best vantage point for entertaining guest with two sliders that create an indoor outdoor living experience off the kitchen and living room. Your daily commute is a breeze with easy access to the 5 & 78 freeway and just a few minutes from San Diego's amazing coastline. Available Now!