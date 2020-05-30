7123 Lantana Ter

7123 Lantana Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Poinsetta
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Come escape to the exclusive gated community of Sea Cliff in Carlsbad West. Resting above the beautifully manicured greenbelt and captivating ponds. This homes private yard has the best vantage point for entertaining guest with two sliders that create an indoor outdoor living experience off the kitchen and living room. Your daily commute is a breeze with easy access to the 5 & 78 freeway and just a few minutes from San Diego's amazing coastline. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
