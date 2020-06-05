7069 Heron Cir

Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent in the Bay Collection, this 4200 sqft beauty has it all. Open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with oversized center island, beautiful appliances, 6 burner stove, double oven, walk in pantry, breakfast nook. Beautifully elegant and spacious master suite with private view balcony. Central alarm system and central vacuum systems. 2 bedrooms on the entry level floor and 1 entry level bedroom with a separate entrance, perfect as a granny flat. Located in the perfect neighborhood.