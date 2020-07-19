6991 Ballena Way Unit 21

Amenities

Immaculate Upstairs Condo Unit with Ocean Views, Ready Immediately! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS BELOW...



IMMACULATE CONDO ~ OCEAN VIEW ~ WATER & TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT!



This Rarely Available, Ocean view Condo, Complete with Two nearby Reserved Covered Parking (Spaces C1 & C1), and additional storage space (Unit #3101 to the right of the Clubhouse), is ready for Immediate Show and Move In!



It's located in the scenic hillside La Costa Alta HOA Community, nestled on a hill top among million dollar homes. Enjoy the Ocean Breeze away from the traffic and congestion, but still only 8 minutes from the 5 Freeway and the Beach! As well as 5 Minutes from Palomar Airport and 3 Minutes from El Camino Real for all your Shopping, Restaurants, and Conveniences!



It is an upstairs unit with Cathedral Ceilings and Ocean Views from both bedrooms, Living Room, and Balcony!



It offers 2 Beds / 2 Full Baths / with a total of 968 Square Feet of Living Space and Additional Outdoor Balcony Patio of 150 Square Feet / The La Costa Alta HOA provides Gym, Pool, Spa, and Clubhouse! Water and Trash Also Included in Rent!



It is being offered at $2295 per Month. Security Deposit of $2395 will be due at time of acceptance. First month's rent will be due at time of move in and second month prorated accordingly.



Pets will Not be considered at this time and this is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you!



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer units.



Utilities Included are Water, Trash, Sewer and HOA Dues, all paid by owner.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric though SDGE.



This home has central heating and AC.



Please call your Internet or TV providers to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



