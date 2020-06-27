All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

6970 ballena way

6970 Ballena Way · No Longer Available
Location

6970 Ballena Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
This fabulous condo located in La Costa Alta gives a resort style feel while being centrally located. Relax on the balcony, soak up the sun by the pool, or work out in the community fitness room. Enjoy laminate wood floors, neutral paint tones, and a built in fan in the dining area. The stackable washer and dryer in a closet off the master with space for a small cart or shelve set, extended bathroom counter, and walk in closet make this unit both practical and pleasing. This unit has easy access to guest parking & the pool and is located just down the road from the local Cinepolis, shops, library and restaurants. HOA amenities including gated pool, club house with fitness, and HOA pays for water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6970 ballena way have any available units?
6970 ballena way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6970 ballena way have?
Some of 6970 ballena way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6970 ballena way currently offering any rent specials?
6970 ballena way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6970 ballena way pet-friendly?
No, 6970 ballena way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6970 ballena way offer parking?
Yes, 6970 ballena way offers parking.
Does 6970 ballena way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6970 ballena way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6970 ballena way have a pool?
Yes, 6970 ballena way has a pool.
Does 6970 ballena way have accessible units?
No, 6970 ballena way does not have accessible units.
Does 6970 ballena way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6970 ballena way has units with dishwashers.
