6970 ballena way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking

This fabulous condo located in La Costa Alta gives a resort style feel while being centrally located. Relax on the balcony, soak up the sun by the pool, or work out in the community fitness room. Enjoy laminate wood floors, neutral paint tones, and a built in fan in the dining area. The stackable washer and dryer in a closet off the master with space for a small cart or shelve set, extended bathroom counter, and walk in closet make this unit both practical and pleasing. This unit has easy access to guest parking & the pool and is located just down the road from the local Cinepolis, shops, library and restaurants. HOA amenities including gated pool, club house with fitness, and HOA pays for water and trash.