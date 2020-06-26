Amenities

6906 Peach Tree Rd. Available 06/28/19 3 bed 2.5 Bath Carlsbad Townhome in Las Playas - Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in the coastal complex of Las Playas in Carlsbad. Unit features granite tiled counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in kitchen and family room areas and bamboo flooring in living room and dining area. New carpeting in bedrooms upstairs hallway and stairs. Half bath downstairs with 2 full bathrooms upstairs. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Entryway features gated courtyard with access to one car garage, second garage detached from unit. Unit features one of the larger sized, fully fenced rear yards for this complex. Complex features pool, 2 Jacuzzi's, Clubhouse and tennis courts. Washer/ dryer and fridge included but not warranted after 30 days. Water, sewer, SDG&E, cable not included in rent. Property can be made available sooner.



