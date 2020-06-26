All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6906 Peach Tree Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6906 Peach Tree Rd.
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

6906 Peach Tree Rd.

6906 Peach Tree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6906 Peach Tree Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
6906 Peach Tree Rd. Available 06/28/19 3 bed 2.5 Bath Carlsbad Townhome in Las Playas - Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in the coastal complex of Las Playas in Carlsbad. Unit features granite tiled counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in kitchen and family room areas and bamboo flooring in living room and dining area. New carpeting in bedrooms upstairs hallway and stairs. Half bath downstairs with 2 full bathrooms upstairs. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Entryway features gated courtyard with access to one car garage, second garage detached from unit. Unit features one of the larger sized, fully fenced rear yards for this complex. Complex features pool, 2 Jacuzzi's, Clubhouse and tennis courts. Washer/ dryer and fridge included but not warranted after 30 days. Water, sewer, SDG&E, cable not included in rent. Property can be made available sooner.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE4940152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. have any available units?
6906 Peach Tree Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. have?
Some of 6906 Peach Tree Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Peach Tree Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Peach Tree Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Peach Tree Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Peach Tree Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Peach Tree Rd. offers parking.
Does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6906 Peach Tree Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 6906 Peach Tree Rd. has a pool.
Does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6906 Peach Tree Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Peach Tree Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6906 Peach Tree Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College