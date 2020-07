Amenities

6861 Carnation Drive Available 08/01/20 Carlsbad with Peek-a-Boo Ocean Views - This clean quiet unit is located directly across the street from the community pool. You have beautiful ocean views from the patio located off the dining room/kitchen. The unit has 2 wood burning fireplaces. Its a couple miles from the beach and shopping. There is plenty of storage. It has greyish/brown luxury vinyl floors throughout the lower level and all the carpet upstairs was replaced a year ago. The white kitchen cabinets, grey cortz counter tops and island were installed less than 2 months ago. (I don't have any pictures of the renovated lower level to post yet.) The washer and dryer are located in the unit and the unit comes with a detached garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5183640)