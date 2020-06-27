All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

6848 Maple Leaf Dr

6848 Maple Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6848 Maple Leaf Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Minutes from the beach This 2 BR townhome is updated and adorable! Be the first to enjoy the new flooring, new windows, all new appliances, Newly painted top to bottom. 2nd floor balcony, 2 car garage, private patio and small garden really add character to this charming home. Located in the resort style Las Playas community where you can enjoy the sun at the pool, spa, and tennis courts or head to the beach located less than a mile away. Close to Coaster, the 5 and, walking distance to Pac. Rim School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr have any available units?
6848 Maple Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr have?
Some of 6848 Maple Leaf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Maple Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Maple Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Maple Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6848 Maple Leaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6848 Maple Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6848 Maple Leaf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6848 Maple Leaf Dr has a pool.
Does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 6848 Maple Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Maple Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6848 Maple Leaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
