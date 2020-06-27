6848 Maple Leaf Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Minutes from the beach This 2 BR townhome is updated and adorable! Be the first to enjoy the new flooring, new windows, all new appliances, Newly painted top to bottom. 2nd floor balcony, 2 car garage, private patio and small garden really add character to this charming home. Located in the resort style Las Playas community where you can enjoy the sun at the pool, spa, and tennis courts or head to the beach located less than a mile away. Close to Coaster, the 5 and, walking distance to Pac. Rim School.