Carlsbad, CA
6575 Paseo Del Norte #B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:34 AM

6575 Paseo Del Norte #B

6575 Paseo Del Norte · (858) 222-4663 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6575 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B · Avail. now

$2,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
TOP FLOOR CONDO - GARAGE PARKING - PET FRIENDLY- ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Central Heat
- Garage Parking
- Tile Flooring
- Family Room
- Dining Room
- Balcony
- Deck
- Laundry on site
- Cable Ready
- Private Patio
- Deck

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Altamira Management Association #2
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Clubhouse
- Fitness Center
- Tennis Courts
- BBQ Area
- Dog Run
- Trails
- Close to Freeways
- Close to Shopping
- Close Beaches!

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 1 Car Detached Garage
HOA NAME: Altamira Management Association #2
YEAR BUILT: 1974
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: Not in flood zone

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease at $2488 or less than a year lease at $2950
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5640451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B have any available units?
6575 Paseo Del Norte #B has a unit available for $2,388 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B have?
Some of 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B currently offering any rent specials?
6575 Paseo Del Norte #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B is pet friendly.
Does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B offer parking?
Yes, 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B does offer parking.
Does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B have a pool?
Yes, 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B has a pool.
Does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B have accessible units?
No, 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6575 Paseo Del Norte #B has units with dishwashers.
