6575 Paseo Del Norte #B

- Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Central Heat

- Garage Parking

- Tile Flooring

- Family Room

- Dining Room

- Balcony

- Deck

- Laundry on site

- Cable Ready

- Private Patio

- HOA Name is Altamira Management Association #2

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Clubhouse

- Fitness Center

- Tennis Courts

- BBQ Area

- Dog Run

- Trails

- Close to Freeways

- Close to Shopping

- Close Beaches!



PARKING: 1 Car Detached Garage

HOA NAME: Altamira Management Association #2

YEAR BUILT: 1974

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: Not in flood zone



- One year lease at $2488 or less than a year lease at $2950

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



