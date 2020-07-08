All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F

6571 Paseo del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

6571 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F Available 01/15/19 Remodeled Condo in Carlsbad- Ocean Views! - Enjoy ocean views from this recently remodeled condo in Carlsbad! The condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with remodeled spaces throughout with beautiful upgrades and finishes.The modern kitchen with high-end finishes includes new custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a large peninsula that opens to a dining area in the living room. The large master bedroom includes a private patio with ocean-views and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower and modern marble hexagon tile flooring. The second bedroom includes a jack-and-jill bathroom with new bathroom fixtures and a shower tub combo.

Take in beautiful sunsets from one of the three view decks (one off of the living room, one off of the master bedroom and one off of the kitchen). Other features of the condo include luxury vinyl plank flooring, new windows, and new glass sliders that fill the condo with natural light. The condo includes two parking spots and communal laundry in the building. Community amenities include a pool, spa, sauna, shuffleboard courts and walking paths. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The condo is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Pacific Rim Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just minutes from Carlsbad State Beach and Ponto Beach, the Carlsbad Village, LEGOLAND, La Costa Golf Resort and Spa, and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6571-paseo-del-norte?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F have any available units?
6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F have?
Some of 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F offers parking.
Does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F has a pool.
Does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F have accessible units?
No, 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 6571 Paseo del Norte Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

