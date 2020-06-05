Amenities

6438 Camino del Parque Available 04/01/19 Darling 2 bed 1.5 bath single story duplex with Community Pool/Spa - Enjoy this darling 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with carpeting and wood floors, a fireplace, large kitchen and dining area with new windows throughout. Lots of mirrors and windows throughout with an enclosed front patio and a large back patio. Refrigerator provided - tenant maintains and washer/dryer hook-ups in the garage. One car garage and driveway with street parking, as well. The community offers a large pool and spa with a lush green walking path. Neighborhood occasionally offers summer concerts and group gatherings. Tri-City Security patrols the community. Yes, pets welcome upon owner approval with additional deposit.



Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer hook-ups, Fridge included - maintained by tenant. Owner provides landscaper front yard HOA landscaper - tenant responsible for side and back. Tenant pays all utilities.



Tenant occupied at the moment so please do not knock on the door.



