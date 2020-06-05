All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

6438 Camino del Parque

6438 Camino Del Parque · No Longer Available
Location

6438 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6438 Camino del Parque Available 04/01/19 Darling 2 bed 1.5 bath single story duplex with Community Pool/Spa - Enjoy this darling 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with carpeting and wood floors, a fireplace, large kitchen and dining area with new windows throughout. Lots of mirrors and windows throughout with an enclosed front patio and a large back patio. Refrigerator provided - tenant maintains and washer/dryer hook-ups in the garage. One car garage and driveway with street parking, as well. The community offers a large pool and spa with a lush green walking path. Neighborhood occasionally offers summer concerts and group gatherings. Tri-City Security patrols the community. Yes, pets welcome upon owner approval with additional deposit.

Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer hook-ups, Fridge included - maintained by tenant. Owner provides landscaper front yard HOA landscaper - tenant responsible for side and back. Tenant pays all utilities.

Tenant occupied at the moment so please do not knock on the door.

McLain Properties
CalBRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE2737497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 Camino del Parque have any available units?
6438 Camino del Parque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 Camino del Parque have?
Some of 6438 Camino del Parque's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 Camino del Parque currently offering any rent specials?
6438 Camino del Parque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 Camino del Parque pet-friendly?
Yes, 6438 Camino del Parque is pet friendly.
Does 6438 Camino del Parque offer parking?
Yes, 6438 Camino del Parque offers parking.
Does 6438 Camino del Parque have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6438 Camino del Parque does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 Camino del Parque have a pool?
Yes, 6438 Camino del Parque has a pool.
Does 6438 Camino del Parque have accessible units?
No, 6438 Camino del Parque does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 Camino del Parque have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 Camino del Parque does not have units with dishwashers.
