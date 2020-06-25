Amenities
618 Strand Street Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Home with a Bonus Room locoted on a Cul-de-sac near The Beach! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely upgraded 3 bedroom + bonus room/office, 2.5 bathroom, 2314 square foot home located on a cul-de-sac street, in the gated Waters End Community. This is a beautiful spacious home. With amazing wood grain tile, custom brick, and custom paint. Elegant master suite with extra sitting/exercise/office area, private walk-out balcony, and large master closet. upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer as-is, granite counter tops in Kitchen, and flagstone patio with lush landscaped backyard.Appliances include, Dishwasher,Microwave, Cook top and Oven. Oversized 2 car garage with epoxy coated floors, and extra long driveway with a porte cochere entry. Community offers resort style pool & spa, 2 BBQ grills, playground, basketball court, sport court, and hike & bike trails. In walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shopping and coaster train station.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,500
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Gated Property
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Dining Area
Patio
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Balcony
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/618-Strand-St--Carlsbad-CA-92008-1862/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4797832)