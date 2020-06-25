All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
618 Strand Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

618 Strand Street

618 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Strand Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
618 Strand Street Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Home with a Bonus Room locoted on a Cul-de-sac near The Beach! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely upgraded 3 bedroom + bonus room/office, 2.5 bathroom, 2314 square foot home located on a cul-de-sac street, in the gated Waters End Community. This is a beautiful spacious home. With amazing wood grain tile, custom brick, and custom paint. Elegant master suite with extra sitting/exercise/office area, private walk-out balcony, and large master closet. upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer as-is, granite counter tops in Kitchen, and flagstone patio with lush landscaped backyard.Appliances include, Dishwasher,Microwave, Cook top and Oven. Oversized 2 car garage with epoxy coated floors, and extra long driveway with a porte cochere entry. Community offers resort style pool & spa, 2 BBQ grills, playground, basketball court, sport court, and hike & bike trails. In walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shopping and coaster train station.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,500

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Gated Property
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Dining Area
Patio
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Balcony
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/618-Strand-St--Carlsbad-CA-92008-1862/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4797832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Strand Street have any available units?
618 Strand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Strand Street have?
Some of 618 Strand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Strand Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 Strand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Strand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Strand Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 Strand Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 Strand Street offers parking.
Does 618 Strand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Strand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Strand Street have a pool?
Yes, 618 Strand Street has a pool.
Does 618 Strand Street have accessible units?
No, 618 Strand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Strand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Strand Street has units with dishwashers.
