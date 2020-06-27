4823 La Paz Court

Amenities

This 4-year-old 2,948 SF 4-bedroom 5-bath Mediterranean style home is on a large lot in Robertson Ranch, a luxury master planned private community with 19 home designs. Your kitchen has a 6-burner gas range with hood, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in pantry. An oversized island/breakfast bar is in view from the dining and living areas. The living area has a gas fireplace and a view leading to the ocean. A downstairs room can be used as an office or bedroom.

Upstairs has 3-bedrooms with an ensuite full bath and walk-in closet. Also, there is a recreation space and laundry room. Did I mention the 6-foot oval free-standing bathtub and massive shower in the master bedroom? All ceilings are extra high with a tray ceiling in the master bedroom. If you want, this property can be fully furnished and move in ready.

The backyard is situated high on a bluff with full glass fence giving you unobstructed views overlooking hills and valleys leading to the ocean. The community has 19 home designs, 5 parks, walking trails, a private community center, with a resort style pool and spa, BBQ areas, outdoor fireplaces, and cabanas.

You are minutes away from sprawling beaches, Legoland, Outlets, Village and some of the best dining in North County. Award winning schools within 2 miles include Kelly Elementary, Valley Middle School, Carlsbad and Sage Creek High School.