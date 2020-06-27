All apartments in Carlsbad
4823 La Paz Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

4823 La Paz Court

4823 La Paz Court · No Longer Available
Location

4823 La Paz Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This 4-year-old 2,948 SF 4-bedroom 5-bath Mediterranean style home is on a large lot in Robertson Ranch, a luxury master planned private community with 19 home designs. Your kitchen has a 6-burner gas range with hood, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in pantry. An oversized island/breakfast bar is in view from the dining and living areas. The living area has a gas fireplace and a view leading to the ocean. A downstairs room can be used as an office or bedroom.
Upstairs has 3-bedrooms with an ensuite full bath and walk-in closet. Also, there is a recreation space and laundry room. Did I mention the 6-foot oval free-standing bathtub and massive shower in the master bedroom? All ceilings are extra high with a tray ceiling in the master bedroom. If you want, this property can be fully furnished and move in ready.
The backyard is situated high on a bluff with full glass fence giving you unobstructed views overlooking hills and valleys leading to the ocean. The community has 19 home designs, 5 parks, walking trails, a private community center, with a resort style pool and spa, BBQ areas, outdoor fireplaces, and cabanas.
You are minutes away from sprawling beaches, Legoland, Outlets, Village and some of the best dining in North County. Award winning schools within 2 miles include Kelly Elementary, Valley Middle School, Carlsbad and Sage Creek High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 La Paz Court have any available units?
4823 La Paz Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 La Paz Court have?
Some of 4823 La Paz Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 La Paz Court currently offering any rent specials?
4823 La Paz Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 La Paz Court pet-friendly?
No, 4823 La Paz Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4823 La Paz Court offer parking?
Yes, 4823 La Paz Court offers parking.
Does 4823 La Paz Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 La Paz Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 La Paz Court have a pool?
Yes, 4823 La Paz Court has a pool.
Does 4823 La Paz Court have accessible units?
No, 4823 La Paz Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 La Paz Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 La Paz Court has units with dishwashers.

