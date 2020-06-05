4000 James Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious ranch-style home in Carlsbad west! - Beautiful ranch-style home on a flag lot in Carlsbad available in March. Home is on a cul-de-sac street, meticulously cared for with newer kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances, large laundry room, attached 2 car garage with direct access to home, dual-sided fireplace, fully landscaped yard including several fruit trees (lime, lemon, 3 types of orange, avocado, grapefruit, macadamia nut, and pomegranates! Gardener included in rent) and built in BBQ, outdoor fridge and countertop. Plenty of space!



(RLNE4708337)