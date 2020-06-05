All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4000 James Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4000 James Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

4000 James Dr

4000 James Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Olde Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4000 James Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious ranch-style home in Carlsbad west! - Beautiful ranch-style home on a flag lot in Carlsbad available in March. Home is on a cul-de-sac street, meticulously cared for with newer kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances, large laundry room, attached 2 car garage with direct access to home, dual-sided fireplace, fully landscaped yard including several fruit trees (lime, lemon, 3 types of orange, avocado, grapefruit, macadamia nut, and pomegranates! Gardener included in rent) and built in BBQ, outdoor fridge and countertop. Plenty of space!

(RLNE4708337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 James Dr have any available units?
4000 James Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 James Dr have?
Some of 4000 James Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 James Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4000 James Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 James Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 James Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4000 James Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4000 James Dr offers parking.
Does 4000 James Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 James Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 James Dr have a pool?
No, 4000 James Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4000 James Dr have accessible units?
No, 4000 James Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 James Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 James Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College