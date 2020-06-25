All apartments in Carlsbad
3724 Carlsbad Blvd
3724 Carlsbad Blvd

3724 Carlsbad Boulevard · (760) 206-3144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3724 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3724 Carlsbad Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
3724 Carlsbad Blvd Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled Town-home with 180 Degree Ocean View!! - SHOWINGS: Currently occupied until 6/30. In person showings permitted with completed applications and refunded if not processed, only after tenant has vacated. Please call to inquire with questions and pre-qualify 760-434-6161. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

Fully Remodeled Town-home with 180 Degree Ocean View coming available the end of June! Doesn't get much better than this Carlsbad location and view! Even White water from the Master Suite and its balcony! Catch the amazing Carlsbad sunsets from nearly every room in the house! This Tri-level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, town home is remodeled top-to-bottom less than 2 years ago. Marble counters throughout, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, dramatic high ceilings in the entry and living space, 1 car garage and one off street parking space, west facing front porch, west facing balcony off the master, and east facing roof top deck. Master suite has double vanities, soaker tub, walk in closet. Bottom floor office space can be used as a third bedroom with closet and window or exercise room. Minutes to the sand, and just blocks from the heart of Carlsbad Village for shopping, nightlife, and dining. Easy access to the freeway.

Renter's Insurance required to move in and throughout tenancy. Small dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the security deposit and pet screening. No cats are permitted. Fridge, washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner. *Some photos are of model unit to show the common finishes/layouts. Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3525242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd have any available units?
3724 Carlsbad Blvd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd have?
Some of 3724 Carlsbad Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Carlsbad Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Carlsbad Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Carlsbad Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Carlsbad Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Carlsbad Blvd offers parking.
Does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 Carlsbad Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd have a pool?
No, 3724 Carlsbad Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3724 Carlsbad Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Carlsbad Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Carlsbad Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
