Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

3724 Carlsbad Blvd Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled Town-home with 180 Degree Ocean View!! - SHOWINGS: Currently occupied until 6/30. In person showings permitted with completed applications and refunded if not processed, only after tenant has vacated. Please call to inquire with questions and pre-qualify 760-434-6161. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



Fully Remodeled Town-home with 180 Degree Ocean View coming available the end of June! Doesn't get much better than this Carlsbad location and view! Even White water from the Master Suite and its balcony! Catch the amazing Carlsbad sunsets from nearly every room in the house! This Tri-level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, town home is remodeled top-to-bottom less than 2 years ago. Marble counters throughout, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, dramatic high ceilings in the entry and living space, 1 car garage and one off street parking space, west facing front porch, west facing balcony off the master, and east facing roof top deck. Master suite has double vanities, soaker tub, walk in closet. Bottom floor office space can be used as a third bedroom with closet and window or exercise room. Minutes to the sand, and just blocks from the heart of Carlsbad Village for shopping, nightlife, and dining. Easy access to the freeway.



Renter's Insurance required to move in and throughout tenancy. Small dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the security deposit and pet screening. No cats are permitted. Fridge, washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner. *Some photos are of model unit to show the common finishes/layouts. Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3525242)