Amenities
3682 Jetty Pt Available 03/15/19 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BTH Townhome Located in Calavera Hills Mystic Point! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Townhome in Mystic Point. Decorator paint, tile flooring on 1st floor living area with carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. The living room offers a cozy fireplace that's adjacent to the eat in kitchen. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with wood plantation shutters throughout. The private backyard patio has stamped concrete and is fully fenced. Small dogs under 25 lbs. will be considered upon Owners approval. There are two, split one car garages with laundry hook ups. Close to shopping, freeways, & picturesque Carlsbad beaches. Mystic Point has two beautiful community pools, BBQ picnic area with a tot lot and located in the Carlsbad school district!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional
security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Oven
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
2 Story
Living Room
Patio
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
Air Conditioning
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3682-Jetty-Point-Carlsbad-CA-92010-190/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2459324)