Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3682 Jetty Pt Available 03/15/19 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BTH Townhome Located in Calavera Hills Mystic Point! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Townhome in Mystic Point. Decorator paint, tile flooring on 1st floor living area with carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. The living room offers a cozy fireplace that's adjacent to the eat in kitchen. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with wood plantation shutters throughout. The private backyard patio has stamped concrete and is fully fenced. Small dogs under 25 lbs. will be considered upon Owners approval. There are two, split one car garages with laundry hook ups. Close to shopping, freeways, & picturesque Carlsbad beaches. Mystic Point has two beautiful community pools, BBQ picnic area with a tot lot and located in the Carlsbad school district!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional

security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:



Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Oven

Microwave

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

2 Story

Living Room

Patio

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard

Air Conditioning



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3682-Jetty-Point-Carlsbad-CA-92010-190/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2459324)