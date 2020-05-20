All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3682 Jetty Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3682 Jetty Pt
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3682 Jetty Pt

3682 Jetty Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3682 Jetty Point, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3682 Jetty Pt Available 03/15/19 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BTH Townhome Located in Calavera Hills Mystic Point! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Townhome in Mystic Point. Decorator paint, tile flooring on 1st floor living area with carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. The living room offers a cozy fireplace that's adjacent to the eat in kitchen. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with wood plantation shutters throughout. The private backyard patio has stamped concrete and is fully fenced. Small dogs under 25 lbs. will be considered upon Owners approval. There are two, split one car garages with laundry hook ups. Close to shopping, freeways, & picturesque Carlsbad beaches. Mystic Point has two beautiful community pools, BBQ picnic area with a tot lot and located in the Carlsbad school district!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional
security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:

Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Oven
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
2 Story
Living Room
Patio
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
Air Conditioning

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Calavera Hills Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3682-Jetty-Point-Carlsbad-CA-92010-190/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2459324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3682 Jetty Pt have any available units?
3682 Jetty Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3682 Jetty Pt have?
Some of 3682 Jetty Pt's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3682 Jetty Pt currently offering any rent specials?
3682 Jetty Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3682 Jetty Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 3682 Jetty Pt is pet friendly.
Does 3682 Jetty Pt offer parking?
Yes, 3682 Jetty Pt does offer parking.
Does 3682 Jetty Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3682 Jetty Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3682 Jetty Pt have a pool?
Yes, 3682 Jetty Pt has a pool.
Does 3682 Jetty Pt have accessible units?
No, 3682 Jetty Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 3682 Jetty Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3682 Jetty Pt has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College