All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3621 Strata Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3621 Strata Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3621 Strata Drive

3621 Strata Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3621 Strata Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Must see Sheffield 4 bedroom, 3 bath two story home in Carlsbad. Features open floor plan with one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, formal living & dining room, family room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with spacious center island, butler pantry area, double oven, gas range cooktop, microwave. Upstairs boasts large Master bedroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, stall shower, walk in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Two car attached garage and an additional tandem garage for storage, playroom or workout. Home has beautiful wood floors, custom paint and draperies and plantation shutters. Private tropical backyard with above ground spa and views of open space and greenbelt. Located only steps away from Award Wining Calavera Hills Elementary and Middle School and hiking/biking trails. Very close to interstate 5 and 78. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Strata Drive have any available units?
3621 Strata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Strata Drive have?
Some of 3621 Strata Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Strata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Strata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Strata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Strata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3621 Strata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Strata Drive offers parking.
Does 3621 Strata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Strata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Strata Drive have a pool?
No, 3621 Strata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Strata Drive have accessible units?
No, 3621 Strata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Strata Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Strata Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College