3621 Strata Drive

Must see Sheffield 4 bedroom, 3 bath two story home in Carlsbad. Features open floor plan with one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, formal living & dining room, family room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with spacious center island, butler pantry area, double oven, gas range cooktop, microwave. Upstairs boasts large Master bedroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, stall shower, walk in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Two car attached garage and an additional tandem garage for storage, playroom or workout. Home has beautiful wood floors, custom paint and draperies and plantation shutters. Private tropical backyard with above ground spa and views of open space and greenbelt. Located only steps away from Award Wining Calavera Hills Elementary and Middle School and hiking/biking trails. Very close to interstate 5 and 78. Must see to appreciate.