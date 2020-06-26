3534 Hastings Dr

Amenities

Spacious 4BR/2.5BTH Carlsbad Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Come see this lovely 4-bedroom 2.5 bath Carlsbad home! This house features a separate living room, dining room, and family room, all with lovely wood floors. Kitchen has new quartz countertops and features stainless appliances. There is one-bedroom downstairs and 3 up including a large master with huge walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard features a paver patio and low care turf. 2 car garage has plenty of storage and a washer and dryer. Community has multiple greenbelts and is close to schools, shopping, and Calavera Park. Dont let this one pass you by!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,988.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Living Room

Family Room

2 Story

Storage space

Formal dining room

Downstairs Bedroom

Vaulted Ceilings

Hardwood floors

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Canyon View

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary



Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School



High School: Carlsbad High School



There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3534-Hastings-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1705/



