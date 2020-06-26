All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3534 Hastings Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3534 Hastings Dr
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3534 Hastings Dr

3534 Hastings Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3534 Hastings Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BR/2.5BTH Carlsbad Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Come see this lovely 4-bedroom 2.5 bath Carlsbad home! This house features a separate living room, dining room, and family room, all with lovely wood floors. Kitchen has new quartz countertops and features stainless appliances. There is one-bedroom downstairs and 3 up including a large master with huge walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard features a paver patio and low care turf. 2 car garage has plenty of storage and a washer and dryer. Community has multiple greenbelts and is close to schools, shopping, and Calavera Park. Dont let this one pass you by!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,988.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Family Room
2 Story
Storage space
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Canyon View
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3534-Hastings-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1705/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3281919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Hastings Dr have any available units?
3534 Hastings Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Hastings Dr have?
Some of 3534 Hastings Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Hastings Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Hastings Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Hastings Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 Hastings Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3534 Hastings Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3534 Hastings Dr offers parking.
Does 3534 Hastings Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 Hastings Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Hastings Dr have a pool?
No, 3534 Hastings Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Hastings Dr have accessible units?
No, 3534 Hastings Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Hastings Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Hastings Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College