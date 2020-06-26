3534 Hastings Dr

Amenities
Spacious 4BR/2.5BTH Carlsbad Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Come see this lovely 4-bedroom 2.5 bath Carlsbad home! This house features a separate living room, dining room, and family room, all with lovely wood floors. Kitchen has new quartz countertops and features stainless appliances. There is one-bedroom downstairs and 3 up including a large master with huge walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard features a paver patio and low care turf. 2 car garage has plenty of storage and a washer and dryer. Community has multiple greenbelts and is close to schools, shopping, and Calavera Park. Dont let this one pass you by!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,988.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Family Room
2 Story
Storage space
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Canyon View
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
