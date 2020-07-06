3395 Campo Azul

Amenities

Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home. Split floor plan with the master on one side, with the other 2 bedrooms down the hall. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with extra shelving. The master bathroom has upgraded white quartz w/grey veins and square double sinks - So pretty and clean. There's also a private balcony off the master bedroom which is perfect for reading and writing. Large ceiling fans and window treatments in all rooms.



All upstairs bedrooms are carpeted including the hallways. Extra linen-cabinet storage in the hall. Full size laundry (washer and dryer) upstairs for easy access and convenience!



The entire kitchen is highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, which include dishwasher, refrigerator, gas cook-top with extra grills and microwave. White quartz counter-tops surround a large single sink, black satin cabinets with stainless steel hardware with complementing tile back-splash. It's really quite striking! Huge living room, dining room, and breakfast bar.



2 car attached garage for private entry into the kitchen, perfect for dropping off the groceries!! Small powder room bath off the kitchen as well.



Your own gated patio for extra enjoyment has low maintenance desert plants and gives you another place to enjoy home. The surrounding community areas have an amazing Olympic size pool, weight room, children's playground, two amazing BBQ areas, nature walkways and so much more!



Tenant pays for all utilities.



THIS IS A NO-SMOKING HOME (Including vaping and marijuana)



Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35. processing fee per applicant.



AARE is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. DRE#01862781 -

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information herein.



Contact Donna for showings Donna@aare.org.



www.aarepm.com



No Pets Allowed



