All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3395 Campo Azul.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3395 Campo Azul
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3395 Campo Azul

3395 Campo Azul Court · (858) 353-1697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3395 Campo Azul Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3395 Campo Azul · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home. Split floor plan with the master on one side, with the other 2 bedrooms down the hall. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with extra shelving. The master bathroom has upgraded white quartz w/grey veins and square double sinks - So pretty and clean. There's also a private balcony off the master bedroom which is perfect for reading and writing. Large ceiling fans and window treatments in all rooms.

All upstairs bedrooms are carpeted including the hallways. Extra linen-cabinet storage in the hall. Full size laundry (washer and dryer) upstairs for easy access and convenience!

The entire kitchen is highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, which include dishwasher, refrigerator, gas cook-top with extra grills and microwave. White quartz counter-tops surround a large single sink, black satin cabinets with stainless steel hardware with complementing tile back-splash. It's really quite striking! Huge living room, dining room, and breakfast bar.

2 car attached garage for private entry into the kitchen, perfect for dropping off the groceries!! Small powder room bath off the kitchen as well.

Your own gated patio for extra enjoyment has low maintenance desert plants and gives you another place to enjoy home. The surrounding community areas have an amazing Olympic size pool, weight room, children's playground, two amazing BBQ areas, nature walkways and so much more!

Tenant pays for all utilities.

THIS IS A NO-SMOKING HOME (Including vaping and marijuana)

Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35. processing fee per applicant.

AARE is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. DRE#01862781 -
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information herein.

Contact Donna for showings Donna@aare.org.

www.aarepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Campo Azul have any available units?
3395 Campo Azul has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3395 Campo Azul have?
Some of 3395 Campo Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 Campo Azul currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Campo Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Campo Azul pet-friendly?
No, 3395 Campo Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3395 Campo Azul offer parking?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul offers parking.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have a pool?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul has a pool.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have accessible units?
No, 3395 Campo Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3395 Campo Azul?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity