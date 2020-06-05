Amenities
2985 Woodbury Available 04/26/19 Beautiful 4 Br 2.5 bath Townhome in Calavera Hills! - Property Information
Wake to the sounds of nature as the morning sun naturally lightens your home. Enjoy your favorite morning beverage on your private patio outside your dining room. You can still enjoy the outdoors even if the weather doesn't permit through the double sliding glass doors in the dining area. Gas fireplace in family room warms the entire house with ease. The open floor plan makes it pleasant to relax and entertain with a pass-through kitchen into the dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and eat-in nook area for quick meals. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Plenty of room to store a wardrobe of any size in the huge walk-in closets. Feast on your very own oranges from the mature citrus tree in the back. Partially covered patio provides just the right amount of protection from the sun. Just across the street from the community pool/spa and Calavera Hills Community Park where the action never stops. Also minutes from Carlsbad State Beaches
Required Income
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750
Pets
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval.
Features
Evening Lights, Community Playground, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Living Room, 2 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas/ 220 Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc.
Mini Blinds, Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2985-Woodbury-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1152/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
