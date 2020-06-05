All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2985 Woodbury

2985 Woodbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

2985 Woodbury Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2985 Woodbury Available 04/26/19 Beautiful 4 Br 2.5 bath Townhome in Calavera Hills! - Property Information
Wake to the sounds of nature as the morning sun naturally lightens your home. Enjoy your favorite morning beverage on your private patio outside your dining room. You can still enjoy the outdoors even if the weather doesn't permit through the double sliding glass doors in the dining area. Gas fireplace in family room warms the entire house with ease. The open floor plan makes it pleasant to relax and entertain with a pass-through kitchen into the dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and eat-in nook area for quick meals. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Plenty of room to store a wardrobe of any size in the huge walk-in closets. Feast on your very own oranges from the mature citrus tree in the back. Partially covered patio provides just the right amount of protection from the sun. Just across the street from the community pool/spa and Calavera Hills Community Park where the action never stops. Also minutes from Carlsbad State Beaches

Required Income
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750

Pets
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval.

Features
Evening Lights, Community Playground, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Living Room, 2 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas/ 220 Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc.
Mini Blinds, Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2985-Woodbury-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1152/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4751414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Woodbury have any available units?
2985 Woodbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 Woodbury have?
Some of 2985 Woodbury's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Woodbury currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Woodbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Woodbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 Woodbury is pet friendly.
Does 2985 Woodbury offer parking?
Yes, 2985 Woodbury offers parking.
Does 2985 Woodbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 Woodbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Woodbury have a pool?
Yes, 2985 Woodbury has a pool.
Does 2985 Woodbury have accessible units?
No, 2985 Woodbury does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Woodbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 Woodbury has units with dishwashers.
