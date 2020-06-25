2955 Cape Cod Cir

Amenities
SEEKING:
Looking for a neat, trustworthy, financially responsible person to share Carlsbad Town home
Currently occupied by a couple who is neat, clean, friendly & hardworking.
House Furnished (Room offered furnished or unfurnished, depending on needs/wants)
ABOUT THE ROOM OVERALL:
An upstairs bedroom, with full bathroom just outside the bedroom.
Occupant will have access and use of rest of the house's common areas (living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room/in garage, small deck/backyard), which are all fully furnished
No smoking, No Drugs, No Pets.
Utilities, basic cable &/Or WiFi not included.
TERMS & CONDITIONS:
Larger Room Rent: $1,000 + shared utilities
Deposit: $850.
Non-Refundable Cleaning deposit: $150
Minimum 6 month rental period (1 year preferred)
With 30 day notice to vacate
ABOUT THE HOUSE OVERALL:
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1475 sq. ft.,
Recent complete remodel of home (Including kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, bathrooms, fresh paint, stone fireplace, tile flooring and upgraded plantation shutters)
Open floor plan – downstairs with fireplace and small patio off the back
Fenced, Pool and Hot Tub just steps away from front yard
Community Center, Basketball courts & field across the street
Approximately 5 minutes from I-5 & 78 freeways, close to beach (Less than 5 miles)
Various shopping centers close by: Westfield Mall, Costco, Walmart, Albertsons, & Kohl's Camp Pendleton less than 12 miles
*Owners: (Not couple on premises)
Husband: EOD Tech, USMC Retired & SDPD Officer, Retired
Wife: COO, Mental Health Facility