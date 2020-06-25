All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

2955 Cape Cod Cir

2955 Cape Cod Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Cape Cod Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
SEEKING:
Looking for a neat, trustworthy, financially responsible person to share Carlsbad Town home
Currently occupied by a couple who is neat, clean, friendly & hardworking.
House Furnished (Room offered furnished or unfurnished, depending on needs/wants)

ABOUT THE ROOM OVERALL:
An upstairs bedroom, with full bathroom just outside the bedroom.
Occupant will have access and use of rest of the house's common areas (living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room/in garage, small deck/backyard), which are all fully furnished
No smoking, No Drugs, No Pets.
Utilities, basic cable &/Or WiFi not included.

TERMS & CONDITIONS:
Larger Room Rent: $1,000 + shared utilities
Deposit: $850.
Non-Refundable Cleaning deposit: $150

Minimum 6 month rental period (1 year preferred)
With 30 day notice to vacate

ABOUT THE HOUSE OVERALL:
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1475 sq. ft.,
Recent complete remodel of home (Including kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, bathrooms, fresh paint, stone fireplace, tile flooring and upgraded plantation shutters)
Open floor plan – downstairs with fireplace and small patio off the back
Fenced, Pool and Hot Tub just steps away from front yard
Community Center, Basketball courts & field across the street

Approximately 5 minutes from I-5 & 78 freeways, close to beach (Less than 5 miles)
Various shopping centers close by: Westfield Mall, Costco, Walmart, Albertsons, & Kohl's Camp Pendleton less than 12 miles

*Owners: (Not couple on premises)
Husband: EOD Tech, USMC Retired & SDPD Officer, Retired
Wife: COO, Mental Health Facility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Cape Cod Cir have any available units?
2955 Cape Cod Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Cape Cod Cir have?
Some of 2955 Cape Cod Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Cape Cod Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Cape Cod Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Cape Cod Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Cape Cod Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2955 Cape Cod Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Cape Cod Cir offers parking.
Does 2955 Cape Cod Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Cape Cod Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Cape Cod Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2955 Cape Cod Cir has a pool.
Does 2955 Cape Cod Cir have accessible units?
No, 2955 Cape Cod Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Cape Cod Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 Cape Cod Cir has units with dishwashers.
