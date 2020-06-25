2955 Cape Cod Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

SEEKING:

Looking for a neat, trustworthy, financially responsible person to share Carlsbad Town home

Currently occupied by a couple who is neat, clean, friendly & hardworking.

House Furnished (Room offered furnished or unfurnished, depending on needs/wants)



ABOUT THE ROOM OVERALL:

An upstairs bedroom, with full bathroom just outside the bedroom.

Occupant will have access and use of rest of the house's common areas (living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room/in garage, small deck/backyard), which are all fully furnished

No smoking, No Drugs, No Pets.

Utilities, basic cable &/Or WiFi not included.



TERMS & CONDITIONS:

Larger Room Rent: $1,000 + shared utilities

Deposit: $850.

Non-Refundable Cleaning deposit: $150



Minimum 6 month rental period (1 year preferred)

With 30 day notice to vacate



ABOUT THE HOUSE OVERALL:

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1475 sq. ft.,

Recent complete remodel of home (Including kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, bathrooms, fresh paint, stone fireplace, tile flooring and upgraded plantation shutters)

Open floor plan – downstairs with fireplace and small patio off the back

Fenced, Pool and Hot Tub just steps away from front yard

Community Center, Basketball courts & field across the street



Approximately 5 minutes from I-5 & 78 freeways, close to beach (Less than 5 miles)

Various shopping centers close by: Westfield Mall, Costco, Walmart, Albertsons, & Kohl's Camp Pendleton less than 12 miles



*Owners: (Not couple on premises)

Husband: EOD Tech, USMC Retired & SDPD Officer, Retired

Wife: COO, Mental Health Facility