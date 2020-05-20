All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2807 Unicornio Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2807 Unicornio Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

2807 Unicornio Street

2807 Unicornio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2807 Unicornio Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled condo in a great part of Carlsbad. It is close to shopping, entertainment, freeways and the beach. This BIG 1,851 sqft condo has 3 bedroom, 2 baths and a 2 car attached garage. It has a new kitchen with designer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is upgraded tile and carpet throughout. There is a large master bedroom with a window seat. A large remodeled master bath and a spacious walk in master closet. There are two additional large bedrooms that share a remodeled bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Unicornio Street have any available units?
2807 Unicornio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 Unicornio Street have?
Some of 2807 Unicornio Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Unicornio Street currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Unicornio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Unicornio Street pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Unicornio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2807 Unicornio Street offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Unicornio Street offers parking.
Does 2807 Unicornio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Unicornio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Unicornio Street have a pool?
No, 2807 Unicornio Street does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Unicornio Street have accessible units?
No, 2807 Unicornio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Unicornio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Unicornio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College