2744 Abejorro St.

Amazing La Costa home located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood pet friendly and tile throughout, near award winning schools - 3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1,412 Sq. Ft.

Single story duplex

Attached 2-Car Garage

Beautiful tile floors throughout

Large grass yard

Washer and Dryer hookups

Gas Fireplace

Garage 220 outlet for charging electric vehicles



If you are looking for a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac, this is the home for you. This home is nestled in a slow traffic cul-de-sac in La Costa. Minutes away from the beaches in Carlsbad and Encinitas, the Omni Resort & Spa and Golf Club, Aviara Golf Course and Lake San Marcos Golf Course. Even a quick drive to the new 32-acre Alga Norte Community Park featuring an aquatic center, skate park, dog park, ball fields, basketball courts, a huge playground, and picnic and barbecue areas. The home is central to many parks and activities and offers you the opportunity to get to almost anywhere in North County fast.



Entering the home you will notice the gorgeous tile that flows throughout the home. The fireplace captures the eye and really helps define the living room. Surround sound also helps anchor the living rooms as your central entertainment area and plays well with the vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes with plenty of storage and newer appliances.



The master suite has ample walk in closet space with a built-in dresser, hamper and shelving that maximize the storage and space. Natural light spills into all the rooms, but does not overpower the space. The master also has a door that leads to an outside patio, enhancing your enjoyment of the spacious yard. One spare bedroom has french doors that open up into the back yard, allowing for a morning light and fresh air to pour in.



The garage not only houses your cars, but the washer and dryer hookups, as well as ample storage, as well as a 220 outlet that can allow for electric cars or other garage hobbies.



The home features a very large yard, which will give you enough room to relax or entertain, or for your pet to run, play and get exercise.



Close to award-winning schools, some nearby schools include La Costa Meadows Elementary, San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School. Also close to the shopping, theaters, the library, what more could you ask in the 92009 zip code!



For a PRIVATE showing please call, text or email.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686



Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE5327410)