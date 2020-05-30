All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2744 Abejorro St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2744 Abejorro St.
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2744 Abejorro St.

2744 Abejorro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2744 Abejorro Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Amazing La Costa home located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood pet friendly and tile throughout, near award winning schools - 3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1,412 Sq. Ft.
Single story duplex
Attached 2-Car Garage
Beautiful tile floors throughout
Large grass yard
Washer and Dryer hookups
Gas Fireplace
Garage 220 outlet for charging electric vehicles

If you are looking for a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac, this is the home for you. This home is nestled in a slow traffic cul-de-sac in La Costa. Minutes away from the beaches in Carlsbad and Encinitas, the Omni Resort & Spa and Golf Club, Aviara Golf Course and Lake San Marcos Golf Course. Even a quick drive to the new 32-acre Alga Norte Community Park featuring an aquatic center, skate park, dog park, ball fields, basketball courts, a huge playground, and picnic and barbecue areas. The home is central to many parks and activities and offers you the opportunity to get to almost anywhere in North County fast.

Entering the home you will notice the gorgeous tile that flows throughout the home. The fireplace captures the eye and really helps define the living room. Surround sound also helps anchor the living rooms as your central entertainment area and plays well with the vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes with plenty of storage and newer appliances.

The master suite has ample walk in closet space with a built-in dresser, hamper and shelving that maximize the storage and space. Natural light spills into all the rooms, but does not overpower the space. The master also has a door that leads to an outside patio, enhancing your enjoyment of the spacious yard. One spare bedroom has french doors that open up into the back yard, allowing for a morning light and fresh air to pour in.

The garage not only houses your cars, but the washer and dryer hookups, as well as ample storage, as well as a 220 outlet that can allow for electric cars or other garage hobbies.

The home features a very large yard, which will give you enough room to relax or entertain, or for your pet to run, play and get exercise.

Close to award-winning schools, some nearby schools include La Costa Meadows Elementary, San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School. Also close to the shopping, theaters, the library, what more could you ask in the 92009 zip code!

For a PRIVATE showing please call, text or email.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5327410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Abejorro St. have any available units?
2744 Abejorro St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Abejorro St. have?
Some of 2744 Abejorro St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Abejorro St. currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Abejorro St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Abejorro St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2744 Abejorro St. is pet friendly.
Does 2744 Abejorro St. offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Abejorro St. offers parking.
Does 2744 Abejorro St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Abejorro St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Abejorro St. have a pool?
No, 2744 Abejorro St. does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Abejorro St. have accessible units?
No, 2744 Abejorro St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Abejorro St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 Abejorro St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College