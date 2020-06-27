All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2714 Olympia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2714 Olympia Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2714 Olympia Drive

2714 Olympia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2714 Olympia Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Carlsbad! Rare single story 4Br and 2Ba, 1744 sq ft residence on a spacious corner lot -
OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED!!!!!!!!!!!
Open House scheduled Scheduled for Sunday 3-15-2020 is Cancelled

Great Out Door Space

Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite and tile floors along with spacious living areas and vaulted ceilings.

Large family room with wet bar along with central AC and convenient laundry room.
Low-maintenance landscape and a rear yard great for relaxing & entertaining.
New AC, Heat and attic insulation! Garage Door Opener, Range/Oven

Great Carlsbad Schools, Hope Elementary/Calavera Middle/Sage Creek High

Add to all of this a three car garage and you have a very distinctive property in an exceptional location.

(RLNE5629598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Olympia Drive have any available units?
2714 Olympia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Olympia Drive have?
Some of 2714 Olympia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Olympia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Olympia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Olympia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Olympia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Olympia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Olympia Drive offers parking.
Does 2714 Olympia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Olympia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Olympia Drive have a pool?
No, 2714 Olympia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Olympia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2714 Olympia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Olympia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Olympia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College