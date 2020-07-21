All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2333 Caringa Way #34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2333 Caringa Way #34
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2333 Caringa Way #34

2333 Caringa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2333 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2BD/2BA Tri-level Condo w/ Community Pool & Spa: Panoramic Views of La Costa! - Light and bright, 2BD/2BA tri-level condo located in the Sea View community with panoramic views of La Costa! Community pool and spa. Close to golf, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more!

End unit with beautiful panoramic views from the living room and kitchen. Attached 2 car garage, patio, balcony, dining room and living room with fireplace. Tile & wood flooring throughout, carpet in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has a balcony with views and it's own bathroom with large sunk in bathtub/shower. Refrigerator, dishwasher, double ovens and cooktop are included. Washer/dryer hook ups in garage. Available approx. 10/12/19.

Trash is included with rent. One year lease. Renters insurance required. No smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2695832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Caringa Way #34 have any available units?
2333 Caringa Way #34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Caringa Way #34 have?
Some of 2333 Caringa Way #34's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Caringa Way #34 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Caringa Way #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Caringa Way #34 pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Caringa Way #34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2333 Caringa Way #34 offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Caringa Way #34 offers parking.
Does 2333 Caringa Way #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Caringa Way #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Caringa Way #34 have a pool?
Yes, 2333 Caringa Way #34 has a pool.
Does 2333 Caringa Way #34 have accessible units?
No, 2333 Caringa Way #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Caringa Way #34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 Caringa Way #34 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College