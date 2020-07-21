2333 Caringa Way #34

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2BD/2BA Tri-level Condo w/ Community Pool & Spa: Panoramic Views of La Costa! - Light and bright, 2BD/2BA tri-level condo located in the Sea View community with panoramic views of La Costa! Community pool and spa. Close to golf, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more!



End unit with beautiful panoramic views from the living room and kitchen. Attached 2 car garage, patio, balcony, dining room and living room with fireplace. Tile & wood flooring throughout, carpet in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has a balcony with views and it's own bathroom with large sunk in bathtub/shower. Refrigerator, dishwasher, double ovens and cooktop are included. Washer/dryer hook ups in garage. Available approx. 10/12/19.



Trash is included with rent. One year lease. Renters insurance required. No smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



