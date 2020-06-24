All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 18 2019

14 Greenview Drive

14 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14 Greenview Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com 760-519-4533 Absolutely stunning location on the 16th hole - Omni La Costa Resort golf course! Gorgeous views!! The best location in the charming & beautiful Greenview community with the home set directly on the golf course. Across the course from the resort, the spa, restaurants, & entertainment. Golf cart access to the course right outside your front door! Downstairs master bdrm with newly remodeled gorgeous bath. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Greenview Drive have any available units?
14 Greenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Greenview Drive have?
Some of 14 Greenview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Greenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 14 Greenview Drive offer parking?
No, 14 Greenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14 Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Greenview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Greenview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Greenview Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Greenview Drive has units with dishwashers.
