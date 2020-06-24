14 Greenview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com 760-519-4533 Absolutely stunning location on the 16th hole - Omni La Costa Resort golf course! Gorgeous views!! The best location in the charming & beautiful Greenview community with the home set directly on the golf course. Across the course from the resort, the spa, restaurants, & entertainment. Golf cart access to the course right outside your front door! Downstairs master bdrm with newly remodeled gorgeous bath. Call today!!