14 Greenview Drive

Amenities
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com 760-519-4533 Absolutely stunning location on the 16th hole - Omni La Costa Resort golf course! Gorgeous views!! The best location in the charming & beautiful Greenview community with the home set directly on the golf course. Across the course from the resort, the spa, restaurants, & entertainment. Golf cart access to the course right outside your front door! Downstairs master bdrm with newly remodeled gorgeous bath. Call today!!