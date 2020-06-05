1298 Mariposa Rd

Amenities

Inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Shorepointe community of Carlsbad features 1771 sf of open and bright, comfortable living. Lush, tropical landscape, front and back, beckons you in where you'll find tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with quartz counter tops and attractive plantation shutters. Private, fenced backyard is great for entertaining, with built-in BBQ, covered back patio, side courtyard and more tropical landscape. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided. Storage racks in 2-car garage. Central heat and air. Ceiling fans. Landscaper provided. Close to award winning Carlsbad schools, access to I-5, Costco and numerous restaurants. Sorry, no pets in this home. This home managed by owner.



Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, for more information or to schedule an appointment, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



