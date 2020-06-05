All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1298 Mariposa Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1298 Mariposa Rd
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:37 PM

1298 Mariposa Rd

1298 Mariposa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1298 Mariposa Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Shorepointe community of Carlsbad features 1771 sf of open and bright, comfortable living. Lush, tropical landscape, front and back, beckons you in where you'll find tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with quartz counter tops and attractive plantation shutters. Private, fenced backyard is great for entertaining, with built-in BBQ, covered back patio, side courtyard and more tropical landscape. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided. Storage racks in 2-car garage. Central heat and air. Ceiling fans. Landscaper provided. Close to award winning Carlsbad schools, access to I-5, Costco and numerous restaurants. Sorry, no pets in this home. This home managed by owner.

Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, for more information or to schedule an appointment, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: BBQ Center, Central Air and Heat, 2 Car garage, Ceiling Fans, Covered Patio, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Landscaper Included, Microwave, Plantation Shutters, Refrigerator, Storage in Garage, Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 Mariposa Rd have any available units?
1298 Mariposa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1298 Mariposa Rd have?
Some of 1298 Mariposa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1298 Mariposa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Mariposa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Mariposa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1298 Mariposa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1298 Mariposa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1298 Mariposa Rd offers parking.
Does 1298 Mariposa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1298 Mariposa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Mariposa Rd have a pool?
No, 1298 Mariposa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Mariposa Rd have accessible units?
No, 1298 Mariposa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Mariposa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 Mariposa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College