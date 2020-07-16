All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 844 Vista Arriago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
844 Vista Arriago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

844 Vista Arriago

844 Vista Arriago · (805) 487-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

844 Vista Arriago, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 844 Vista Arriago · Avail. Aug 17

$3,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
844 Vista Arriago Available 08/17/20 Camarillo Springs gated community Townhouse - Updated townhouse located in a gated community has a 2 Bed/2 bath + den/office Features A/C and heating.Updated kitchen appliances which includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and sugar stone custom counter tops. Includes spacious laundry room that leads to an attached two car garage.
Townhouse has a private patio that wraps half way around the house perfect for Al fresco dining.
conveniently located to the Camarillo Springs Golf Course, easy freeway access and close proximity to shopping, dining and parks. Gated community offers a pool, spa, clubhouse and guest parking along with the occasional deer crossing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Vista Arriago have any available units?
844 Vista Arriago has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 Vista Arriago have?
Some of 844 Vista Arriago's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Vista Arriago currently offering any rent specials?
844 Vista Arriago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Vista Arriago pet-friendly?
No, 844 Vista Arriago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 844 Vista Arriago offer parking?
Yes, 844 Vista Arriago offers parking.
Does 844 Vista Arriago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Vista Arriago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Vista Arriago have a pool?
Yes, 844 Vista Arriago has a pool.
Does 844 Vista Arriago have accessible units?
No, 844 Vista Arriago does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Vista Arriago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Vista Arriago has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 844 Vista Arriago?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymsCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CAInglewood, CAMarina del Rey, CA
Hawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALawndale, CAGoleta, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity