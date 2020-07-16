Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

844 Vista Arriago Available 08/17/20 Camarillo Springs gated community Townhouse - Updated townhouse located in a gated community has a 2 Bed/2 bath + den/office Features A/C and heating.Updated kitchen appliances which includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and sugar stone custom counter tops. Includes spacious laundry room that leads to an attached two car garage.

Townhouse has a private patio that wraps half way around the house perfect for Al fresco dining.

conveniently located to the Camarillo Springs Golf Course, easy freeway access and close proximity to shopping, dining and parks. Gated community offers a pool, spa, clubhouse and guest parking along with the occasional deer crossing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153616)