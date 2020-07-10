Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking hot tub

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Mission Hills is a unique apartment community adjacent to California State University CHANNEL ISLANDS set amongst the rolling hills of the Santa Monica Mountains yet only 8 minutes to Downtown Camarillo (and the 101 freeway) and a short drive to the beaches.Offering spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this one of a kind community features Spanish-colonial revival architecture along charming tree lined streets with many large open space amenities including miles of hiking trails, large parks, tot lot, dog park, basketball court, pools, spas, gyms, barbeque areas and so much more! Also featured is a cozy town center with restaurants and a market.