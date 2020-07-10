All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like Mission Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
Mission Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Mission Hills

Open Now until 6pm
45 Rincon Dr #104A · (805) 212-5103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10011 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32091 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 19059 · Avail. now

$2,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 26009 · Avail. now

$2,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18043 · Avail. now

$3,358

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
hot tub
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Mission Hills is a unique apartment community adjacent to California State University CHANNEL ISLANDS set amongst the rolling hills of the Santa Monica Mountains yet only 8 minutes to Downtown Camarillo (and the 101 freeway) and a short drive to the beaches.Offering spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this one of a kind community features Spanish-colonial revival architecture along charming tree lined streets with many large open space amenities including miles of hiking trails, large parks, tot lot, dog park, basketball court, pools, spas, gyms, barbeque areas and so much more! Also featured is a cozy town center with restaurants and a market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Hills have any available units?
Mission Hills has 5 units available starting at $2,324 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Hills have?
Some of Mission Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Hills is pet friendly.
Does Mission Hills offer parking?
Yes, Mission Hills offers parking.
Does Mission Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Hills have a pool?
Yes, Mission Hills has a pool.
Does Mission Hills have accessible units?
No, Mission Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Mission Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mission Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity