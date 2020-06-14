Apartment List
/
CA
/
camarillo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with garage

Camarillo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1395 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1933 Loma Drive
1933 Loma Drive, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1398 sqft
This property is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an attached 1 car garage and plenty of street parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5269 CREEKSIDE RD
5269 Creekside Road, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1503 sqft
5269 CREEKSIDE RD Available 07/22/20 3BR/2BATH Duplex in the Mission Oaks Community - Desirable Single Story home situated in Mission Oaks community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
676 Rosewood Avenue
676 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
2 Bedroom Rosewood Courts Condo - Multi level unit in Rosewood Court Condominiums. Level 1 is an attached 2 car garage with garage door opener and hook ups for laundry. Level 2 is the living room, front door and fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001
274 Riverdale Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1674 sqft
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37128 Village 37
37128 Village 37, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1064 sqft
Capri Model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community - This home is one of the most popular model's in Leisure Village, the Capri. It features a kitchen with lots of cupboard space that is practical and usable.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5022 VIA FRESCO
5022 Via Fresco, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1910 sqft
5022 VIA FRESCO Available 07/29/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 4BR/2BATH HOME IN CAMARILLO - Beautiful single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Appointed with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
489 MARIPOSA DR
489 Mariposa Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2077 sqft
489 MARIPOSA DR Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3BED/2.5BATH Mission Oaks 2 Story Home - Great neighborhood! 3BED/2.5BATH home on a desirable corner location with beautiful brick.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3395 SHADETREE WAY
3395 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1920 sqft
3 BED /2.5 BATH Condo at Village at the Park - Upgraded end unit in the master-planned community Village at the Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 WESTPARK CT #302
205 Westpark Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1682 sqft
205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Camino Tierra Santa
657 Camino Tierra Santa, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Large and Beautiful Tri Level 4 Bedroom Condo - This newer 4 bedroom, open floor plan Tri level unit with the sought after large island kitchen , extensive living space with built in entertainment area and access to balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17128 Village 17
17128 Village 17, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
951 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 1 story Leisure Village (55+) condo. Pride of ownership everywhere! Upgraded with fresh paint, carpet, tile, wood blinds and smooth ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
620 Mustang Street
620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5105 Caminito Posada
5105 Caminito Posada, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3113 sqft
Beautiful Mission Oaks home in the Creekside community. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, office/playroom and 3,113 sq ft. Upgrades include hardwood and marble flooring, gourmet kitchen, kitchen island and granite counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
259 Riverdale Court
259 Riverdale Court, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village at the Park never disappoints. Resort style living at its best! This open & airy short term rental is available through mid September. The Village at the Park community has many amenities including a clubhouse, gym & beautiful pool & spa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
416 Vista Del Sol
416 Vista Del Sol, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1715 sqft
Super Clean home in Camarillo's esteemed Greystone community. Gated single family home in a great midtown neighborhood close to all. Enjoy 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms plus a 2 Car Garage with a spacious backyard that comes with a gardener.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3389 Shadetree Way
3389 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1752 sqft
Just move right into this wonderful Wickford town home located at desirable Village At The Park.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
232 Village Commons Boulevard
232 Village Common Boulevard, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2295 sqft
New,highly upgraded and elegantly designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with spacious, open loft floor plan, and private outdoor patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5032 Verdugo Way
5032 Verdugo Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1873 sqft
Located in the beautiful Teso Robles Community. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spanning 3 floors with an attached two car garage., an open living area, kitchen and dinning area and laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4707 Calle Cancun
4707 Calle Cancun, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2752 sqft
Marketing Remarks: Walk to school and be surrounded by wonderful neighbors! This beautiful Monarch home has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room. One bedroom and full bath is conveniently located downstairs.
City Guide for Camarillo, CA

"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")

Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Camarillo, CA

Camarillo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamarillo 3 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with BalconyCamarillo Apartments with Garage
Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamarillo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamarillo Apartments with ParkingCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Camarillo Cheap PlacesCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Furnished ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury PlacesCamarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College