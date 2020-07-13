Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed coffee bar internet access internet cafe

AMLI Spanish Hills is conveniently located in the heart of the Gold Coast in scenic Camarillo. Our apartments are just a short drive to Ventura Countys best shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets. Numerous recreational activities are also nearby. Getting to downtown LA and Orange County is easy because Metrolink and Amtrak stations are within two miles of our luxury apartments.Residents of AMLI Spanish Hills will enjoy an array of community amenities including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business center and clubroom, java bar, outdoor living room with fireplace and television, and much more. Our pet-friendly apartments also offer a paw wash and dog park for our four-legged residents.AMLI Spanish Hills offers one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, faux wood flooring in living areas, ceiling fans, and spacious patios and balconies. Some of our select apartment homes offer private fenced yards and attached garages with remotes. Residents will live green because our community is LEED Silver certified and smoke-free inside and out.