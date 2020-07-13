All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

AMLI Spanish Hills

Open Now until 6pm
668 Spring Oak Rd · (805) 228-4854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/2020.
Location

668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 321 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 2235 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,537

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 2532 · Avail. now

$2,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Spanish Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
AMLI Spanish Hills is conveniently located in the heart of the Gold Coast in scenic Camarillo. Our apartments are just a short drive to Ventura Countys best shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets. Numerous recreational activities are also nearby. Getting to downtown LA and Orange County is easy because Metrolink and Amtrak stations are within two miles of our luxury apartments.Residents of AMLI Spanish Hills will enjoy an array of community amenities including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business center and clubroom, java bar, outdoor living room with fireplace and television, and much more. Our pet-friendly apartments also offer a paw wash and dog park for our four-legged residents.AMLI Spanish Hills offers one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, faux wood flooring in living areas, ceiling fans, and spacious patios and balconies. Some of our select apartment homes offer private fenced yards and attached garages with remotes. Residents will live green because our community is LEED Silver certified and smoke-free inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 lease terms
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $400; 2 Bedroom: $500; 3 Bedroom: $600
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garages are available. AMLI Spanish Hills is a permit parking community, see office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Spanish Hills have any available units?
AMLI Spanish Hills has 15 units available starting at $1,994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Spanish Hills have?
Some of AMLI Spanish Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Spanish Hills currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Spanish Hills is offering the following rent specials: “Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/2020.
Is AMLI Spanish Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Spanish Hills is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Spanish Hills offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Spanish Hills offers parking.
Does AMLI Spanish Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Spanish Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Spanish Hills have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Spanish Hills has a pool.
Does AMLI Spanish Hills have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Spanish Hills has accessible units.
Does AMLI Spanish Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Spanish Hills has units with dishwashers.
