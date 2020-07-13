76 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
39 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,358
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3175 Stiles Ave
3175 Stiles Avenue, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1684 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Camarillo Home - Property Id: 317824 Beautiful home nestled in Camarillo. Close to amenities that suit everyone in the family. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.
4401 Leatherwood Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2050 sqft
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15121 Village 15
15121 Village 15, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
A beautiful Del Mar model for lease in Leisure Village - This is a Del Mar model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village 55+. This is an updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5032 Verdugo Way
5032 Verdugo Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1873 sqft
Located in the beautiful Teso Robles Community. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spanning 3 floors with an attached two car garage., an open living area, kitchen and dinning area and laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE
2235 Camilar Drive, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1126 sqft
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE Available 07/12/20 2bed/2bath Condo in Las Posas Gardens. - Spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in central Camarillo. Large Living room and yard off of sliders.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6078 Palomar Circle
6078 Palomar Circle, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1967 sqft
Beautiful 4 BD/3BA Home With 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs - Beautiful home with 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs. Largest Mission del Monte model located on oversized very private lot.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2861 GOLF VILLA WAY
2861 Golf Villa Way, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2570 sqft
2861 GOLF VILLA WAY Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4 BED/2.5 BATH in the Sterling Hills Golf Community. - 4 BED/2.5 BATH in the Sterling Hills Golf Community gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2269 WINDSOR COURT
2269 Winsdor Court, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2564 sqft
Camarillo Heights 4 Bedroom/4 Bath Home With Pool - Prime end of the cul-de-sac location! Camarillo Heights 4 Bedroom/4 Bath on Quiet cul de sac location, appointed with a large upstairs bonus room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1551 FLYNN RD
1551 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1324 sqft
1551 FLYNN RD Available 08/07/20 ExquisiteTri-Level Lovely 3BR Townhome at Tesoro Walk in Mission Oaks - Move right into this updated exquisite Tesoro Walk Tri-Level Townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.

July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Camarillo rents increased slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,437 for a two-bedroom. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased marginally in Camarillo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

