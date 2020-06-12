Apartment List
/
CA
/
camarillo
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1395 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,294
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
489 MARIPOSA DR
489 Mariposa Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2077 sqft
489 MARIPOSA DR Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3BED/2.5BATH Mission Oaks 2 Story Home - Great neighborhood! 3BED/2.5BATH home on a desirable corner location with beautiful brick.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3395 SHADETREE WAY
3395 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1920 sqft
3 BED /2.5 BATH Condo at Village at the Park - Upgraded end unit in the master-planned community Village at the Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 WESTPARK CT #302
205 Westpark Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1682 sqft
205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5269 CREEKSIDE RD
5269 Creekside Road, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1503 sqft
5269 CREEKSIDE RD Available 07/22/20 3BR/2BATH Duplex in the Mission Oaks Community - Desirable Single Story home situated in Mission Oaks community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001
274 Riverdale Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1674 sqft
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
620 Mustang Street
620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1933 Loma Drive
1933 Loma Drive, Camarillo, CA
This property is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an attached 1 car garage and plenty of street parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5105 Caminito Posada
5105 Caminito Posada, Camarillo, CA
Beautiful Mission Oaks home in the Creekside community. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, office/playroom and 3,113 sq ft. Upgrades include hardwood and marble flooring, gourmet kitchen, kitchen island and granite counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1127 Corte Riviera
1127 Corte Riviera, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1623 sqft
Spanish Hills living - 3+2.5 luxury golf villa located in Spanish Hills. This villa has been totally remodeled. The attention to detail is unsurpassed - and should be appreciated by the most discriminating residents.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
416 Vista Del Sol
416 Vista Del Sol, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1715 sqft
Super Clean home in Camarillo's esteemed Greystone community. Gated single family home in a great midtown neighborhood close to all. Enjoy 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms plus a 2 Car Garage with a spacious backyard that comes with a gardener.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
348 Solares Street
348 Solares St, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1838 sqft
Spacious tri level town home in the new Springville community in Camarillo, built in 2018. This tastefully designed town home features 3 bedrooms. Two huge masters with en suite full bathrooms on the 3rd floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3389 Shadetree Way
3389 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1752 sqft
Just move right into this wonderful Wickford town home located at desirable Village At The Park.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
232 Village Commons Boulevard
232 Village Common Boulevard, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2295 sqft
New,highly upgraded and elegantly designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with spacious, open loft floor plan, and private outdoor patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5032 Verdugo Way
5032 Verdugo Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1873 sqft
Located in the beautiful Teso Robles Community. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spanning 3 floors with an attached two car garage., an open living area, kitchen and dinning area and laundry room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3327 Shadetree Way
3327 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
Great Location. This end unit in desirable Village at the Park is completely private and faces the 55 acre sports park! Great mountain views with total privacy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4707 Calle Cancun
4707 Calle Cancun, Camarillo, CA
Marketing Remarks: Walk to school and be surrounded by wonderful neighbors! This beautiful Monarch home has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room. One bedroom and full bath is conveniently located downstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
160 Calle Segunda
160 Calle Segunda, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1739 sqft
Beautiful Kaufman & Broad home. Desirable location convenient to Old Town, shopping, parks & the 101. 3 bedrooms plus large Loft, 2 & 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with a Spacious kitchen with island overlooking family room & dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
13 Abrazo Drive
13 Abrazo Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1058 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Stone tile kitchen flooring, granite type counter tops and updated stove and microwave. Wood floors are throughout the rest of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1174 Beechwood Street
1174 Beechwood Street, Camarillo, CA
undefined

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6078 Palomar Circle
6078 Palomar Circle, Camarillo, CA
Beautiful 4 BD/3BA Home With 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs - Beautiful home with 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs. Largest Mission del Monte model located on oversized very private lot.

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Camarillo rents declined slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,829 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,431 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased slightly in Camarillo, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,431 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Camarillo.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamarillo 3 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with BalconyCamarillo Apartments with Garage
    Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamarillo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamarillo Apartments with ParkingCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Camarillo Cheap PlacesCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Furnished ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury PlacesCamarillo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
    Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
    Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
    Los Angeles Harbor College