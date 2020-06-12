Apartment List
/
CA
/
camarillo
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1094 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
8 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1131 sqft
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
907 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
45 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17128 Village 17
17128 Village 17, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
951 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 1 story Leisure Village (55+) condo. Pride of ownership everywhere! Upgraded with fresh paint, carpet, tile, wood blinds and smooth ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
28146 Village 28
28146 Village 28, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1070 sqft
A beautiful Coranado II for Lease - Nicely updated Coronado II model home in Leisure Village, Camarillo's Premier Senior Community. This home has updated bathrooms, flooring, electrical, and the kitchen. There are newer cabinets and counter tops.

1 of 3

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
676 Rosewood Avenue
676 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
2 Bedroom Rosewood Courts Condo - Multi level unit in Rosewood Court Condominiums. Level 1 is an attached 2 car garage with garage door opener and hook ups for laundry. Level 2 is the living room, front door and fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
37128 Village 37
37128 Village 37, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1064 sqft
Capri Model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community - This home is one of the most popular model's in Leisure Village, the Capri. It features a kitchen with lots of cupboard space that is practical and usable.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
259 Riverdale Court
259 Riverdale Court, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
Village at the Park never disappoints. Resort style living at its best! This open & airy short term rental is available through mid September. The Village at the Park community has many amenities including a clubhouse, gym & beautiful pool & spa.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE
2235 Camilar Drive, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1126 sqft
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE Available 07/12/20 2bed/2bath Condo in Las Posas Gardens. - Spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in central Camarillo. Large Living room and yard off of sliders.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
16306 Village 16
16306 Village 16, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
Coronado II with updated kitchen - This home is a Coronado II model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village (55+ living). This home features an updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and a breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1100 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Mar Vista
2 Units Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
827 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1063 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Saticoy
18 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
Town Center
16 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
4141 Brookcrest Court
4141 Brookcrest Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Contact LA Linda Mills 805-402-2277 Traditions townhome - light and bright end unit with two balconies, 2 Bedrooms (closet added to 2nd) and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with fireplace, views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
11757 Villageview Court
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1407 sqft
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting in the living room, and an updated
Results within 10 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Camarillo rents declined slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,829 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,431 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased slightly in Camarillo, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,431 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Camarillo.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamarillo 3 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with BalconyCamarillo Apartments with Garage
    Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamarillo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamarillo Apartments with ParkingCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Camarillo Cheap PlacesCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Furnished ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury PlacesCamarillo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
    Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
    Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
    Los Angeles Harbor College