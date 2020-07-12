172 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with parking
"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")
Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camarillo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.