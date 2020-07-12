Apartment List
/
CA
/
camarillo
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

172 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camarillo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
15 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,358
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.
4401 Leatherwood Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2050 sqft
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4490 Corte Arbusto
4490 Corte Arbusto, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1825 sqft
4490 Corte Arbusto Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom house in The Meadows! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15121 Village 15
15121 Village 15, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
A beautiful Del Mar model for lease in Leisure Village - This is a Del Mar model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village 55+. This is an updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3874 Germain Street
3874 Germain Street, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3874 Germain Street Available 07/25/20 Single Story Camarillo Home - Single story: 3 bedroom & 2 bath. 2 car garage with storage shelves. Enclosed den. Backyard with built in BBQ. $2800.00 rent & $3000.00 security deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5316 FIELDCREST DRIVE
5316 Fieldcrest Drive, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath ADU (Accesory Dwelling Unit) Extensively Renovated - Mission Oaks 1bed/1bath with private entry and all utilities paid.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 WESTPARK CT #302
205 Westpark Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1682 sqft
205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9216 Village 9
9216 Village 9, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1498 sqft
undefined

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
34110 Village
34110 Village 34, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1064 sqft
Leisure Village has everything a senior could ever want! (please note this is a 55 year and older community) Wonderful view location inside Camarillo's Leisure Village Senior Community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
44125 Village 44
44125 Village 44, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1829 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom + large den, 2 bathroom La Jolla model in the active 55+ community of Leisure Village. This is the largest floor plan, and is upgraded from top to bottom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1190 Rosewood Avenue
1190 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1242 sqft
Fully remodeled 3br/2bth, 1,242 sq ft single story home in the heart of Camarillo. All new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, flooring, and fixtures. Open kitchen has new quartz counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3315 Ivy Garden Court
3315 Ivy Garden Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1752 sqft
Stunning and Rare Opportunity to Lease at Wickford in Camarillo's favored Village at the Park community. Three large bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. Largest master bedroom floorplan in the complex.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
23126 Village 23
23126 Village 23, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
961 sqft
This is a very rare Free Standing (no common walls) Monterey model just steps from the Recreation Center in the premium 55+ community of Leisure Village.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
327 Townsite Promenade
327 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1787 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
620 Mustang Street
620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1127 Corte Riviera
1127 Corte Riviera, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1623 sqft
Spanish Hills living - 3+2.5 luxury golf villa located in Spanish Hills. This villa has been totally remodeled. The attention to detail is unsurpassed - and should be appreciated by the most discriminating residents.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5032 Verdugo Way
5032 Verdugo Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1873 sqft
Located in the beautiful Teso Robles Community. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spanning 3 floors with an attached two car garage., an open living area, kitchen and dinning area and laundry room.
City Guide for Camarillo, CA

"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")

Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Camarillo, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camarillo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamarillo 3 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with BalconyCamarillo Apartments with Garage
Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamarillo Apartments with ParkingCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Camarillo Cheap PlacesCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Furnished ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury PlacesCamarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College