65 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with hardwood floors
"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")
Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camarillo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.