Apartment List
/
CA
/
camarillo
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camarillo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1395 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,368
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001
274 Riverdale Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1674 sqft
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
13 Abrazo Drive
13 Abrazo Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1058 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Stone tile kitchen flooring, granite type counter tops and updated stove and microwave. Wood floors are throughout the rest of the home.

1 of 10

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3320 Rockhampton Drive
3320 Rockhampton Drive, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with great, central location in the Village at the Park Community! Features 3 bedrooms on the second level and another full bed and bath on the third floor.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
975 sqft
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Town Center
27 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
9 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Town Center
13 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 9 at 12:29pm
$
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2723 sqft
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
East Village
1 Unit Available
712 Corte Valdez
712 Corte Valdez, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1024 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Seabreeze South gated community. Open floor plan with beautiful vaulted ceilings and hardwood/laminate floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master suite with large walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
11757 Villageview Court
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1407 sqft
11757 Villageview Court Available 07/01/20 11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
11234 VIOLETA ST
11234 Violeta Street, Saticoy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1164 sqft
Beautiful 3+1 Upgraded Single Story Home in Saticoy - Updated single-story home with 3 spacious bedrooms, plus1 bath located in Ventura.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Dos Vientos
1 Unit Available
4579 Via Del Rancho
4579 Via Del Rancho, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3178 sqft
Formally model home with Solar that is owned. This welcoming two story home boost 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. One bedroom was being used as an office. Newer wood flooring with marble invite you in.

1 of 27

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
3892 Rodene Street
3892 Rodene Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2126 sqft
Welcome to the WONDERFUL COMMUNITY of Twin Oaks! This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
3104 Roia Ln
3104 Roia Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839 This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections.
City Guide for Camarillo, CA

"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")

Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Camarillo, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camarillo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamarillo 3 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with BalconyCamarillo Apartments with Garage
Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamarillo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamarillo Apartments with ParkingCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Camarillo Cheap PlacesCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Furnished ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury PlacesCamarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College