13 Apartments for rent in Ojai, CA

509 N. Montgomery St.
509 North Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2283 sqft
3+2 Single Family Home walking distance to downtown Ojai - Available is this Charming and immaculate 3+2 single family home located just a short walk to downtown Ojai, Libbey Park, and many shops and restaurants.
207 S. Ventura St.
207 South Ventura Street, Ojai, CA
Studio
$1,300
185 sqft
Downtown Ojai- Charming Studio - Adorable studio in desirable Downtown Ojai available now! This studio has great natural light with a good-sized window and sliding glass door leading to patio area.
103 Bristol Road
103 Bristol Road, Ojai, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1590 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo in downtown Ojai in small, quiet condo complex. Large living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings looks out onto its own landscaped, private patio. Wood and tile floors.
621 Fernando St.
621 Fernando Street, Meiners Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
621 Fernando St. Available 07/01/20 Ojai duplex 2+1 w/ single-car garage - CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. 2-bedroom, 1-bath with an attached one-car garage, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, and a private patio.
2444 Maricopa Highway
2444 Maricopa Highway, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
3243 sqft
Discrete, serene, peaceful, luxurious, comfort, Ojai views, classic California indoor-outdoor living at its finest all describe this gorgeous modern farmhouse on + 2.23 acres.
3277 E Ojai Ave
3277 East Ojai Avenue, Ventura County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1700 sqft
Executive VIEW property - $3,975 06/01/20- Ojai East End executive retreat VIEW property 3 miles from the village of Ojai.This lovely home includes 2 + den + 2.5 baths. Entire wall of windowed Great Room with granite fireplace.
33 Reposo Drive
33 Reposo Drive, Mira Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
One Bedroom with Great Mountain Views! - DUE TO COVID19 WE ARE NOT DOING IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. GO TO WWW.JOETHERENTALGUY.COM TO SET UP A SELF SHOWING. This 1 bedroom 1 bath is perfectly located in the Ojai Valley, in a beautiful neighborhood.
504 E. Thomas Street
504 Thomas St, Oak View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak View mountain view home! - Oak View home with gorgeous mountain views. New wood laminate flooring in living and dining room, tile in entry and kitchen, with carpet in the bedrooms and A/C. 2 car garage with a nice size backyard.
11522 N Ventura Avenue
11522 North Ventura Avenue, Mira Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,199
1170 sqft
Attention business owners! 2 1/2 acres has just become available to lease in the Ojai area. Suitable for agricultural or commercial use. This amazing location has a 1,200 SF home and one small free standing building for an office or retail sales.
176 Dakota Drive
176 Dakota Drive, Ventura, CA
Studio
$2,600
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath West Vetura Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom West Ventura Home. Recently renovated! (RLNE4104219)
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
652 sqft
264 FRANKLIN LANE Available 07/03/20 Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath.
749 Skyline road
749 Skyline Road, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2079 sqft
Gorgeous four bedroom in the Ventura Highlands. 180-degree ocean views at the top of Skyline Road. Unobstructed views of the ocean/islands/city lights and the Arroyo Verde Park and trails. Private Gate access to Arroyo Verde Park and trails.
3149 DR LA SUVIDA
3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3149 DR LA SUVIDA in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ojai rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Ojai area include University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Santa Barbara, California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, and Los Angeles Harbor College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ojai from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, and Bakersfield.