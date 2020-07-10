69 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
31 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
45 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2913 Antonio # 205
2913 Antonio Drive, Camarillo, CA
Studio
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside 2 bedroom - This charming hillside 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo has beautiful views of Camarillo and the lights at night. Large master bedroom with master full bath,a lovely second bedroom or guest room .

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.
4401 Leatherwood Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2050 sqft
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4044 VILLAMONTE CT
4044 Villamonte Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4044 VILLAMONTE CT Available 07/14/20 Beautiful Countrylane Detached 3BR/2.5BATH Home in Camarillo - Beautiful Country lane detached 3BR/2.5BATH home in Camarillo. Plus a private office with French doors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5316 FIELDCREST DRIVE
5316 Fieldcrest Drive, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath ADU (Accesory Dwelling Unit) Extensively Renovated - Mission Oaks 1bed/1bath with private entry and all utilities paid.

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9216 Village 9
9216 Village 9, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1498 sqft
undefined

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
327 Townsite Promenade
327 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1787 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5032 Verdugo Way
5032 Verdugo Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1873 sqft
Located in the beautiful Teso Robles Community. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spanning 3 floors with an attached two car garage., an open living area, kitchen and dinning area and laundry room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4858 Chula Vista Court
4858 Chula Vista Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1824 sqft
3 bed / 3 baths single family home with fenced backyard. This 2-story home has a living room, dining area and a gas fireplace. Unfurnished. A two-car garage with remote control opener.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$2,006
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,067
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,337
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,779
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Saticoy
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
87 Jensen Court
87 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1996 sqft
Built in 2017, no expense spared. Green living, smart amenities, corner unit, Modern Mediterranean style townhome w/ stunning views located in the heart of T.O. Spacious living room looks out to the beautiful landscape.

July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Camarillo rents increased slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,437 for a two-bedroom. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased marginally in Camarillo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

