Last updated July 10 2020

155 Luxury Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
15 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
45 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
4521 Via Arandana
4521 Via Arandana, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1731 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $4,000 Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11212 Village 11
11212 Village 11, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Completely Remodeled home in Leisure Village - This home is a part of Camarillo's premier senior community of Leisure Village.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT.
4401 Leatherwood Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2050 sqft
4401 LEATHERWOOD CT. Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home In Camarillo - Highly desirable 2-story home situated on a nice sized corner lot in the beautiful Woodside Community. This home features a spacious floor plan.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4490 Corte Arbusto
4490 Corte Arbusto, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1825 sqft
4490 Corte Arbusto Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom house in The Meadows! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with an attached 2 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15121 Village 15
15121 Village 15, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
A beautiful Del Mar model for lease in Leisure Village - This is a Del Mar model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village 55+. This is an updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3874 Germain Street
3874 Germain Street, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3874 Germain Street Available 07/25/20 Single Story Camarillo Home - Single story: 3 bedroom & 2 bath. 2 car garage with storage shelves. Enclosed den. Backyard with built in BBQ. $2800.00 rent & $3000.00 security deposit.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4044 VILLAMONTE CT
4044 Villamonte Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4044 VILLAMONTE CT Available 07/14/20 Beautiful Countrylane Detached 3BR/2.5BATH Home in Camarillo - Beautiful Country lane detached 3BR/2.5BATH home in Camarillo. Plus a private office with French doors.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 WESTPARK CT #302
205 Westpark Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1682 sqft
205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9216 Village 9
9216 Village 9, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1498 sqft
undefined

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
34110 Village
34110 Village 34, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1064 sqft
Leisure Village has everything a senior could ever want! (please note this is a 55 year and older community) Wonderful view location inside Camarillo's Leisure Village Senior Community.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44125 Village 44
44125 Village 44, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1829 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom + large den, 2 bathroom La Jolla model in the active 55+ community of Leisure Village. This is the largest floor plan, and is upgraded from top to bottom.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1190 Rosewood Avenue
1190 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1242 sqft
Fully remodeled 3br/2bth, 1,242 sq ft single story home in the heart of Camarillo. All new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, flooring, and fixtures. Open kitchen has new quartz counters and stainless appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3315 Ivy Garden Court
3315 Ivy Garden Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1752 sqft
Stunning and Rare Opportunity to Lease at Wickford in Camarillo's favored Village at the Park community. Three large bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. Largest master bedroom floorplan in the complex.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
23126 Village 23
23126 Village 23, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
961 sqft
This is a very rare Free Standing (no common walls) Monterey model just steps from the Recreation Center in the premium 55+ community of Leisure Village.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
327 Townsite Promenade
327 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1787 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
620 Mustang Street
620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens.

Camarillo rents increased slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,437 for a two-bedroom. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased marginally in Camarillo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

