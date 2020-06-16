Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Mission Oaks.
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Avalon Mission Oaks in Camarillo, CA offers apartments for lease just steps from the coastal foothills of Mission Oaks. Inside this community are thoughtfully designed 2 bedroom apartment homes that boast high ceilings, well-equipped kitchens, and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, and expansive picnic and barbecue areas.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved carport: included in lease (1 spot), Open lot: included in lease; RV/Boat parking: $60/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have any available units?
Avalon Mission Oaks has 6 units available starting at $2,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Mission Oaks have?
Some of Avalon Mission Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Mission Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Mission Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Mission Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks offers parking.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks has a pool.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have accessible units?
No, Avalon Mission Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks has units with dishwashers.