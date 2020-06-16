All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like Avalon Mission Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
Avalon Mission Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Mission Oaks

5240 Corte Bocina · (678) 293-7366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 004-047 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 014-141 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 007-070 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Mission Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Avalon Mission Oaks in Camarillo, CA offers apartments for lease just steps from the coastal foothills of Mission Oaks. Inside this community are thoughtfully designed 2 bedroom apartment homes that boast high ceilings, well-equipped kitchens, and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, and expansive picnic and barbecue areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved carport: included in lease (1 spot), Open lot: included in lease; RV/Boat parking: $60/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Mission Oaks have any available units?
Avalon Mission Oaks has 6 units available starting at $2,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Mission Oaks have?
Some of Avalon Mission Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Mission Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Mission Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Mission Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks offers parking.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks has a pool.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have accessible units?
No, Avalon Mission Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Mission Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Mission Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avalon Mission Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity