145 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,361
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,668
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1395 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
1933 Loma Drive
1933 Loma Drive, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1398 sqft
This property is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an attached 1 car garage and plenty of street parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
676 Rosewood Avenue
676 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
2 Bedroom Rosewood Courts Condo - Multi level unit in Rosewood Court Condominiums. Level 1 is an attached 2 car garage with garage door opener and hook ups for laundry. Level 2 is the living room, front door and fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37128 Village 37
37128 Village 37, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1064 sqft
Capri Model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community - This home is one of the most popular model's in Leisure Village, the Capri. It features a kitchen with lots of cupboard space that is practical and usable.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17128 Village 17
17128 Village 17, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
951 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 1 story Leisure Village (55+) condo. Pride of ownership everywhere! Upgraded with fresh paint, carpet, tile, wood blinds and smooth ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5105 Caminito Posada
5105 Caminito Posada, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3113 sqft
Beautiful Mission Oaks home in the Creekside community. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, office/playroom and 3,113 sq ft. Upgrades include hardwood and marble flooring, gourmet kitchen, kitchen island and granite counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
416 Vista Del Sol
416 Vista Del Sol, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1715 sqft
Super Clean home in Camarillo's esteemed Greystone community. Gated single family home in a great midtown neighborhood close to all. Enjoy 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms plus a 2 Car Garage with a spacious backyard that comes with a gardener.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3389 Shadetree Way
3389 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1752 sqft
Just move right into this wonderful Wickford town home located at desirable Village At The Park.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
232 Village Commons Boulevard
232 Village Common Boulevard, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2295 sqft
New,highly upgraded and elegantly designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with spacious, open loft floor plan, and private outdoor patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4707 Calle Cancun
4707 Calle Cancun, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2752 sqft
Marketing Remarks: Walk to school and be surrounded by wonderful neighbors! This beautiful Monarch home has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room. One bedroom and full bath is conveniently located downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
16306 Village 16
16306 Village 16, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
Coronado II with updated kitchen - This home is a Coronado II model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village (55+ living). This home features an updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and a breakfast nook.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6078 Palomar Circle
6078 Palomar Circle, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1967 sqft
Beautiful 4 BD/3BA Home With 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs - Beautiful home with 1 Bdrm & Bath Downstairs. Largest Mission del Monte model located on oversized very private lot.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
327 Townsite Promenade
327 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1787 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
24 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
City Guide for Camarillo, CA

"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")

Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Camarillo, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Camarillo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

