Apartment List
/
CA
/
camarillo
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
15 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
39 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,358
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11212 Village 11
11212 Village 11, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Completely Remodeled home in Leisure Village - This home is a part of Camarillo's premier senior community of Leisure Village.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4490 Corte Arbusto
4490 Corte Arbusto, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1825 sqft
4490 Corte Arbusto Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom house in The Meadows! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15121 Village 15
15121 Village 15, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
A beautiful Del Mar model for lease in Leisure Village - This is a Del Mar model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community of Leisure Village 55+. This is an updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9216 Village 9
9216 Village 9, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1498 sqft
undefined

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
34110 Village
34110 Village 34, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1064 sqft
Leisure Village has everything a senior could ever want! (please note this is a 55 year and older community) Wonderful view location inside Camarillo's Leisure Village Senior Community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
44125 Village 44
44125 Village 44, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1829 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom + large den, 2 bathroom La Jolla model in the active 55+ community of Leisure Village. This is the largest floor plan, and is upgraded from top to bottom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3315 Ivy Garden Court
3315 Ivy Garden Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1752 sqft
Stunning and Rare Opportunity to Lease at Wickford in Camarillo's favored Village at the Park community. Three large bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. Largest master bedroom floorplan in the complex.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
23126 Village 23
23126 Village 23, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
961 sqft
This is a very rare Free Standing (no common walls) Monterey model just steps from the Recreation Center in the premium 55+ community of Leisure Village.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
327 Townsite Promenade
327 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1787 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
620 Mustang Street
620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1127 Corte Riviera
1127 Corte Riviera, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1623 sqft
Spanish Hills living - 3+2.5 luxury golf villa located in Spanish Hills. This villa has been totally remodeled. The attention to detail is unsurpassed - and should be appreciated by the most discriminating residents.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE
2235 Camilar Drive, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1126 sqft
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE Available 07/12/20 2bed/2bath Condo in Las Posas Gardens. - Spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in central Camarillo. Large Living room and yard off of sliders.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
307 Townsite Promenade
307 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1838 sqft
Newly built. Nobody ever live in the property before. Home features 4 bedrooms , 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features kitchen island, balcony and patio. Close to pool, spa and barbecue area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2861 GOLF VILLA WAY
2861 Golf Villa Way, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2570 sqft
2861 GOLF VILLA WAY Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4 BED/2.5 BATH in the Sterling Hills Golf Community. - 4 BED/2.5 BATH in the Sterling Hills Golf Community gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2269 WINDSOR COURT
2269 Winsdor Court, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2564 sqft
Camarillo Heights 4 Bedroom/4 Bath Home With Pool - Prime end of the cul-de-sac location! Camarillo Heights 4 Bedroom/4 Bath on Quiet cul de sac location, appointed with a large upstairs bonus room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1551 FLYNN RD
1551 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1324 sqft
1551 FLYNN RD Available 08/07/20 ExquisiteTri-Level Lovely 3BR Townhome at Tesoro Walk in Mission Oaks - Move right into this updated exquisite Tesoro Walk Tri-Level Townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.

July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Camarillo rents increased slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,437 for a two-bedroom. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased marginally in Camarillo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamarillo 3 BedroomsCamarillo Apartments with BalconyCamarillo Apartments with Garage
    Camarillo Apartments with GymCamarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamarillo Apartments with ParkingCamarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Camarillo Cheap PlacesCamarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamarillo Furnished ApartmentsCamarillo Luxury PlacesCamarillo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
    Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
    Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
    Los Angeles Harbor College