1701 Scott Road Burbank Unit 205
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1701 Scott Road Burbank Unit 205

1701 Scott Road · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Scott Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
parking
internet access
pet friendly
This 1,514-square-foot, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, single-family home has underground parking, with 2 spaces, parking assign/parking number 3 and 4.

The cozy interior has hardwood and tile flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets for ample storage, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave; and smooth countertop. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with central air conditioning and forced-air heating. There is a storage area (storage number 2) which is included in the rent. No smoking, please.

Tenants pay for water, electricity, gas, cable, internet, garbage, and sewage.

No pets, sorry. But will consider small dogs though.

Its close to the parks!

Nearby parks: McCambridge Park, Bel Aire Park, and Vickroy Park.

Nearby Schools:
Thomas Jefferson Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 8/10
John Muir Middle School - 0.73 miles, 8/10
Burbank High School - 0.59 miles, 8/10
George Washington Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
92 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile
94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 1.2 miles
Ventura County Line - 1.2 miles

Open for showings starting September 16, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

