1701 Scott Road Burbank Unit 205

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities business center parking internet access pet friendly

This 1,514-square-foot, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, single-family home has underground parking, with 2 spaces, parking assign/parking number 3 and 4.



The cozy interior has hardwood and tile flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets for ample storage, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave; and smooth countertop. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with central air conditioning and forced-air heating. There is a storage area (storage number 2) which is included in the rent. No smoking, please.



Tenants pay for water, electricity, gas, cable, internet, garbage, and sewage.



No pets, sorry. But will consider small dogs though.



Its close to the parks!



Nearby parks: McCambridge Park, Bel Aire Park, and Vickroy Park.



Nearby Schools:

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 8/10

John Muir Middle School - 0.73 miles, 8/10

Burbank High School - 0.59 miles, 8/10

George Washington Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

92 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

165 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

794 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile

94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

164 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 1.2 miles

Ventura County Line - 1.2 miles



Open for showings starting September 16, 2019



