Home
/
Brea, CA
/
360 Brea Hills Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
360 Brea Hills Avenue
360 Brea Hills Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
360 Brea Hills Avenue, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have any available units?
360 Brea Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brea, CA
.
What amenities does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have?
Some of 360 Brea Hills Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 360 Brea Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 Brea Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Brea Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brea
.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 Brea Hills Avenue offers parking.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Brea Hills Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
