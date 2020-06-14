Apartment List
259 Apartments for rent in Brea, CA with garage

Brea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Brea-Olinda
2 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
757 Sather Court
757 Sather Court, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1302 sqft
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
301 Calico Court - 1
301 Calico Ct, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a large, 2 car attached garage. Highly upgraded bathrooms and kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout, greenbelt view. Close to freeway, shops, and restaurants. NO smoking.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
173 S Poplar Avenue
173 South Poplar Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
919 sqft
This adorable condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, Newer Paint throughout, Good sized living room features lots of natural light and a brick

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
514 E Fir Street
514 East Fir Street, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Sought after Downtown Brea CA Home ~ Single Story 1500 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
754 Leafwood Court
754 Leafwood Court, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1499 sqft
It is one of the finest properties with state of the are Kitchen. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, new Stove and new refrigerator. One of the bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. The entire house is accented with Milgard doors and windows.

1 of 17

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Brea
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
255 Chinook Dr
255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1325 sqft
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4700 sqft
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Fullerton
14 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
City Guide for Brea, CA

Looking for a party? According to Sunset magazine, Brea is one of the five best suburbs in the Western United States.

Brea is a medium-sized suburb of Orange County, with a population of about 40,000 people. What was once known as an important oil-production center is now better known for its terrific shopping opportunities and inspirational public art program. So if you like to shop, admire art, visit quaint farmer's markets, watch live comedy, and generally have fun (and who doesn't?), Brea is worth checking out. Though its real estate market is rather pricy, you are sure to find some rental properties that won't bust your budget. Brea is just minutes from Disneyland, California Adventure, the well-known Brea Mall, and several colleges. So whether you're a Disney fan, student, or someone just looking to relocate to an L.A. suburb, the rental properties in this city are worth checking out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brea, CA

Brea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

