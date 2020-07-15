/
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brea, CA
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
1182 Steele
1182 Steele Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2189 sqft
Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space.
8 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
28 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
1 Unit Available
1216 Eadington Ave
1216 South Eadington Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316791 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2007 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive
20848 Quail Run Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2186 sqft
Gorgeous Home in The High Country~TURNKEY~Completely Furnished, Prestigious 2 Story, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in the Highly Desirable Peaceful Hills of Diamond Bar, New Interior Paint, Granite Counters, NEW Stainless Steel French Door
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
28 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,773
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
20 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,202
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: • All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.
1 Unit Available
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.
1 Unit Available
236 S Tustin Street
236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1117 sqft
This furnished home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and well insulated windows make the home very quiet and peaceful.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Anaheim
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.
