All apartments in Brea
Find more places like Maplewood Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
Maplewood Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Maplewood Apartment Homes

375 S Randolph Ave · (714) 581-9607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maplewood Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding. Literally steps away from the Brea Mall and centrally located between several amazing golf courses, Maplewood Apartment Homes combine the conveniences of an urban setting with the warmth of one of Brea's finest neighborhoods. Close to fantastic restaurants and minutes from exciting entertainment venues, our wonderful location places you within minutes of it all! At Maplewood Apartment Homes we offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature newly renovated interiors! Living in Brea does not get any better than this!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: 1 space provided, additional uncovered: $15/month, garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maplewood Apartment Homes have any available units?
Maplewood Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Maplewood Apartment Homes have?
Some of Maplewood Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maplewood Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Maplewood Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maplewood Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Maplewood Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Maplewood Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Maplewood Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Maplewood Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maplewood Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maplewood Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Maplewood Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Maplewood Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Maplewood Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Maplewood Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maplewood Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Maplewood Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maplewood Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Maplewood Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity