/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 PM
124 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brea, CA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
853 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Brea-Olinda
21 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Brea-Olinda
5 Units Available
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
682 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Results within 1 mile of Brea
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
724 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
14 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
715 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
713 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Fullerton
4 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
776 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Colony
14 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
745 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
North Euclid
3 Units Available
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
704 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
83 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
680 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Similar Pages
Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrea 3 BedroomsBrea Apartments with Balcony
Brea Apartments with GarageBrea Apartments with GymBrea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrea Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrea Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA