/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
196 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brea, CA
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
6 Units Available
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
928 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
757 Sather Court
757 Sather Court, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1302 sqft
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
301 Calico Court - 1
301 Calico Ct, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a large, 2 car attached garage. Highly upgraded bathrooms and kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout, greenbelt view. Close to freeway, shops, and restaurants. NO smoking.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
173 S Poplar Avenue
173 South Poplar Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
919 sqft
This adorable condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, Newer Paint throughout, Good sized living room features lots of natural light and a brick
1 of 17
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Brea
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Brea
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
131 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1117 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Similar Pages
Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrea 3 BedroomsBrea Apartments with Balcony
Brea Apartments with GarageBrea Apartments with GymBrea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrea Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrea Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA